Six Best Moments of Brock Lesnar in the WWE

Brock Lesnar has been one of the most dominant superstars of the 21st century

While he may not be the most popular superstar with the WWE universe right now, there is no denying that Brock Lesnar has had more impact in the WWE than any other superstar, except for maybe John Cena, over the past 15 years.

Lesnar achieved more in his initial two years run with the company than most superstars achieve in their whole careers and since his return to the company in 2012, he has been a force of nature, breaking records, ending streaks and suplexing superstars into oblivion.

Few superstars have made the impact that Lesnar has done on the WWE and with his time in the company looking as if it is going to be coming to a close before the end of 2018, what better time to take a look back at six of his best moments during his WWE career.

#6 An emphatic debut

Only a few wrestlers have made a debut as dominant as Lesnar's. Interrupting a match on the March 18th, 2002 Raw between Al Snow, Maven and Spike Dudley, Lesnar casually slid into the ring and laid waste to all three men in emphatic fashion before being joined by his advocate Paul Heyman in the middle of the ring. Fans were shocked at what they had just witnessed and this was merely the beginning.

Lesnar would continue to do this in the coming weeks before being drafted over to SmackDown during the WWE's first ever draft in April 2002.

He instantly established himself as a main event star and has never been seen as anything other than that since.