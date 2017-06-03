SK Exclusive: Extreme Rules Tag Team championship match winners revealed (contains spoilers)

How will the steel cage match play out?

What's the story?

The Hardy Boyz run with the Raw Tag Team Championships will come to an end this Sunday. The Dirty Sheets Podcast revealed that there will be multiple changes at Sunday's Extreme Rules PPV, via our "DS Breaking News" show, which you can listen to by clicking the SoundCloud link, below.

In case you didn't know...

Sunday's Extreme Rules PPV will feature four title matches, with the Tag Team, Intercontinental, Cruiserweight and Women’s Championship all on the line. I previously reported on this very site, that multiple championships would change hands on Raw before SummerSlam.

The heart of the matter

Sheamus and Cesaro will be winning the tag titles this Sunday. The duo lost to The Hardyz last month at Payback and turned heel after the match. Since then, the pair has lost multiple singles matches to Matt and Jeff, which aided us in forecasting that The Hardyz would be dropping the titles to them at Extreme Rules, and this has now been confirmed.

The match will be contested in a Steel Cage.

What's next?

Extreme Rules takes place this Sunday and will be a Raw-exclusive PPV. It will be headlined by a Fatal 5 Way No.1 contender’s match, for a shot at Brock Lesnar’s Universal Championship next month at the Great Balls of Fire PPV, a show which is also likely to feature championship rematches from Extreme Rules.

Author's take

The WWE is keen to push the Hardyz as singles acts in the near future, with Vince McMahon seeing Jeff Hardy as a top star. As we revealed in a previous article, the WWE have expressed no interest in the “Broken” gimmick. You read the article here.

Without the Broken gimmick, Matt Hardy is likely to struggle as a headline act, however, Jeff Hardy seemingly doesn’t need to be anything other than Jeff Hardy, proven by his huge 2009 merchandise sales, which were second only to John Cena.