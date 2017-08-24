SK Exclusive: Major backstage altercation between John Cena and Baron Corbin

The Lone Wolf is in more trouble with the WWE.

Baron Corbin and John Cena

What's the story?

As reported by The Dirty Sheets, via our YouTube channel, the 15th August SmackDown may go down as one of the most chaotic in history, but not for its in-ring action. Our sources have revealed that multiple incidents occurred, including an altercation between John Cena and Baron Corbin.

In case you didn't know...

Baron Corbin has been seemingly buried over the last week. First, losing his Money in the Bank cash-in last Tuesday on the 15th August episode of SmackDown, followed by his convincing loss to John Cena at SummerSlam.

The heart of the matter

It has been revealed to us that John Cena chewed out Baron Corbin at the SmackDown taping in-front of creative and several talents. The context of the comments centered around Corbin's attitude and how he perceives himself. Cena then took it even further and actually took a shot at Corbin in the ring at SummerSlam.

During the "let's go Cena, Cena sucks" chants (at the 8 minutes and 57 seconds mark of the SummerSlam, if you're watching on the WWE Network) you can clearly see John Cena point to the crowd and tell Corbin, "nothing is about you! You ain't done shit here, so you don't know what it's like!"

What's next?

The WWE are likely to continue to punish Corbin, who is unlikely to see a push anytime soon.

Author's take

When John Cena has an issue with you, you're pretty much in big trouble - just ask Dolph Ziggler. Many superstars have failed to recover from Cena's disapproval, and when coupled with the company already angry at him for his social media conduct, it appears that Baron Corbin may be in a hole he can never climb out of.

