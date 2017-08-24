SK Exclusive: More news about heat on Baron Corbin

Corbin is reported to have been punished by the WWE for various trangressions.

Baron Corbin

The Dirty Sheets reported exclusive information via our YouTube channel about an incident between Baron Corbin and John Cena.

We can report that that incident, coupled with his social media conduct and attitude is why he's being pushed downwards on TV.

Aside from being made to lose, our sources have revealed that Corbin is being punished in multiple other ways. These include feeding negative lines about Corbin to the commentators and concocting scenarios which force Corbin to remove his t-shirt.

You may have noticed that Corbin removed his t-shirt on 15th August, SummerSlam and on last night's SmackDown - all three were by design. This stems from Corbin defending his poor physique on twitter by telling a fan, "it's your girl's fault, she keeps bringing me cookies late at night."

Prior to these transgressions, Baron Corbin was in line for a huge push. He was given a new theme music and was set to successfully cash in his Money in the Bank at SummerSlam as we previously reported.

The list of guys in the WWE doghouse continues to grow, with Baron Corbin, Enzo and Rusev all currently in the WWE doghouse.

