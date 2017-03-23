SK Flashback: Jim Cornette's return proves that any WWE return is possible

You can never say never in wrestling.

Cornette and myself back in 2014

What’s the story?

I managed to get myself an interview with Jim Cornette back in March 2014, whilst working for The Steel Cage Podcast. Jim was on his UK speaking tour, where he would tell stories from all his years in the business.

Jim did not hold back, particularly when shooting on Dixie Carter, Vince Russo, Shawn Michaels and the rest of The Kliq. When asked what he would do if he was re-hired for WWE creative, Cornette joked:

“(I would) shoot myself in the head.”

In case you didn’t know...

Jim Cornette is known for being outspoken and has not held back in giving his honest opinions about both WWE and TNA. Therefore, it came as a huge surprise when the WWE announced that Cornette would be inducting The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express into the WWE Hall Of Fame.

Cornette has been involved in a long-time war of words with current WWE Superstar Kevin Owens.

Cornette has worked as a manager, commentator, member of the booking committee and a member of the creative teams. He has worked for Continental Wrestling Association, Mid-South Wrestling, Jim Crockett Promotions, World Championship Wrestling and the World Wrestling Federation/Entertainment.

He was with the WWE from 1993 to 2005 and actually worked in all previously mentioned roles during his long tenure.

The heart of the matter

When Cornette was announced as the person who would induct The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express, Jim himself took to Twitter to say:

During my interview with Cornette, he spoke about his own potential Hall of Fame induction, saying he “would not turn it down.” He also spoke about wrestler deaths, the problems with WWE, the disappearance of wrestling managers and about the long-time rumour regarding Randy Savage sleeping with Stephanie McMahon.

The podcast can be listened to by clicking the Soundcloud link, below. The Podcast also includes clips from his live show where he blasts Dixie Carter, Eric Bishoff, Shawn Michaels and The Kliq and others.

What’s next?

Cornette will induct The Rock ‘n’ Roll `Express into the Hall of Fame on Friday 31st March.

Author’s take

I pulled up this interview as it really does prove that you can “never say never” in the wrestling business. His comments about Shawn Michaels and The Kliq alone would have seemingly excluded him, being that Triple H helps run the WWE and Shawn Michaels is his best friend, however, things have changed in the WWE.

The WWE often get a lot of negativity thrown their way, especially when they cite that they do “what’s best for business.” However, despite Cornette’s views on Michaels and Owens, who both work for the WWE, the WWE have asked Jim Cornette to be at the Hall of Fame next week, simply because he is the best guy to induct The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express – and that is in fact, what is, “best for business.”

