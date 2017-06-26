SK Flashback: Paige says she and Alberto Del Rio broke up for 2 months last year in July

by Rohit Nath News 26 Jun 2017, 12:50 IST

Paige and Alberto have made the headlines since they started dating

What’s the story?

Paige and Alberto once again made the news on Sunday when there was a report by SEScoops going around that Alberto Del Rio broke up with Paige on Saturday night. Paige vaguely addressed the rumours on Twitter, while PWInsider completely shot the story down. However, there was a period of time after the WWE draft last year where the couple had broken up

In case you didn’t know....

Paige and Alberto Del Rio have been in a relationship publicly since May/June of 2016. The couple has made a lot of headlines, with incidents of Del Rio allegedly being stabbed, Paige’s compromising photos releasing, the two superstars getting suspended(with Paige getting suspended twice in a span of a month).

Paige has been out of action for one year now, rehabbing a neck injury. Her return date or time period is still not known. However, there were rumours after her second suspension last year that she was looking for a way to get out of her WWE contract which is set to expire only in 2019.

The heart of the matter

The break-up of Paige and Del Rio post-WWE draft was featured on Total Divas. Regarding the break-up, an emotional Paige said that "Me and Alberto broke up", emphasising on how miserable she felt about the situation. She continued by saying: “It makes me really sad because he’s the only guy I’ve ever loved.”

Hollywoodlife.com noted that from the post-draft period until September, there were no pictures of her and Alberto featured on Instagram. September was the period they presumably got back together.

Not long after, Paige proposed to Del Rio and they have been engaged ever since. They were supposed to get married sometime around late March, but then they said that they would get married sometime around June. From the look of things, that wedding hasn’t happened either.

What’s next?

Paige will continue rehabbing for her WWE comeback, while Alberto Del Rio has a match against Lashley at the main event of Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary.

Author’s Take

It’s not in our court to comment on the personal lives of either superstar. As fans and outsiders, we have more of a right to judge them and appreciate them for their professional lives and body of work and not their personal one.

Paige’s relationship with Del Rio has definitely led to several headlines over the past year, with not many of those headlines being positive. However, at the end of the day, they are two consenting adults and what they do in their lives is their business. Hopefully, Paige makes her WWE comeback soon, as the Women’s division could really get a boost from her presence.

She is still very young despite having years of experience wrestling. The sky is still the limit for her if she can keep herself in check when she’s back on the road.

