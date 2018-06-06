SK's Take on if Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler are set to split

Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler's current partnership could be coming to an abrupt end

Drew McIntyre made his main roster debut back in April when he was joined by former World Champion Dolph Ziggler and the team has been unstoppable on Raw ever since.

Their luck came to an end this week on Raw when Ziggler was eliminated from the Number One Contenders Battle Royal which meant that McIntyre was also eliminated from the match.

Heading into the battle royal McIntyre and Ziggler were considered to be the favorites heading into the match after Ziggler was eliminated the former NXT Champion and his partner took their frustrations out on their opponents before they headed to the back.

What wasn't shown on Raw was that after the match the duo was interviewed by Renee Young about what had happened and McIntyre didn't say a word.

Ziggler admitted that the fact that he lost was his fault, Drew didn't look as though he was ready to forgive his teammate for costing him his chance at the Raw Tag Team Championships.

The Scottish star has shown that he isn't the silent type throughout his time on Raw, which means that his quiet spell here could be a hint that there is tension between Drew and Dolph moving forward.

It was thought that the two stars would go on to feud with Chad Gable and Jason Jordan in the future, but the fact that this storyline wasn't pushed forward this week on Raw means that there could be a new storyline for the two stars heading into Money In The Bank.

Drew McIntyre has been on a roll in WWE since he made his return and there are reports that Vince McMahon and Triple H are still high on the former NXT star which means that he could easily be pushed into the main event picture in the near future.