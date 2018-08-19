SK's Take on WWE's unexpected Evolution main event rumors involving Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey set to have bizarre opponent in Evolution main event

Evolution is rapidly approaching and many in the WWE Universe cannot wait to see what kind of card the company put together to create their first ever all women wrestling pay-per-view.

The WWE's current female roster has never had more depth or talent than it currently does right now, which makes the prospect of a pay-per-view only featuring them quite exciting given the different match-ups between current stars and female legends that are possible. However, one of the biggest sources of anticipation is the main event.

Most people believe that Ronda Rousey will be in the main event in some capacity, given that she's arguably the biggest star the WWE has in the women's division, at least in terms of mainstream popularity.

This seems to have been confirmed on the Wrestling Observer Radio, as the WWE's current plans for the Evolution main event do indeed future the former MMA fighter and 'Mile 22' film star Ronda Rousey. What many wouldn't have expected, however, is who Rousey's opponent is currently pencilled in to be.

It doesn't look like we're getting Ronda vs any of the more technically proficient wrestlers like Sasha Banks or Becky Lynch, it doesn't look like we're getting a 'Four Horsewomen vs Four Horsewomen main event'. No, according to the Wrestling Observer Radio, the WWE are, in fact, going to go for Ronda Rousey vs Nikki Bella to headline their inaugural all women's pay-per-view.

The WWE's thinking is allegedly that next to Ronda Rousey, Nikki Bella is the next biggest name in the division in terms of mainstream appeal given her Total Bellas reality show appearances and her high profile relationship with John Cena. This would then, in theory, be a match that garners them mainstream media attention.

Whilst there certainly isn't anything wrong with a Ronda Rousey vs Nikki Bella match on paper, I personally don't see it as a big enough bout to headline the pay-per-view, either in terms of appeal or the in-ring ability that we will see. I'd even go as far as to say that this, plus the already announced Alexa Bliss vs Trish Stratus match, has me a little worried for the show.

Personally, I believe that the Bliss vs Stratus match will be for the Raw Women's Title and that Ronda will go on to team with Shayna Baszler (who lost her NXT Women's Title recently), Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke to wrestle Charlotte, Becky Lynch, Bayley and Sasha Banks at Evolution. As for Nikki Bella? I think she'll be teaming up with her sister to take on the IIconic Duo for the newly minted Women's Tag-Team Titles.

