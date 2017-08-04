SK WWE Exclusive: Major update on John Cena's future

What's the story?

As revealed by The Dirty Sheets via our "DS Breaking News" video on our YouTube channel, the current plan for SummerSlam is to have John Cena face Baron Corbin. After SummerSlam, he is expected to move on to Raw.

In case you didn't know

Baron Corbin attacked Nakamura after the Cena vs Nakamura match on SmackDown. John Cena made the save and put Baron Corbin through the announce table.

The heart of the matter

This angle was done to set up a match between Corbin and Cena at SummerSlam, which will be Cena's final match on the SmackDown brand before moving over to Raw. The move to Raw may not necessarily be permanent, but the WWE do want to make a competitive start against the NFL and their Monday Night Football, which is set to oppose Raw for 4 months during the fall. In addition to Cena, the Raw brand will also be keeping Brock Lesnar on TV.

What's next?

Cena and Corbin are likely to be announced for SummerSlam on this week's SmackDown.

SummerSlam will go down on August 20th and will emanate from Brooklyn, New York, for the third year in a row.

Author's Take

If the rumours are true, John Cena will soon be leaving WWE behind. It'll be interesting to see how strongly he's booked, with the company knowing he is soon leaving. They could use him put over several new talents, however, they will not want to diminish his star power too much, knowing that he will still be a draw for a few more major shows. He still remains front and center when WWE's marketing department releases promo material.

