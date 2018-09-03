SKFabe: Hottest WWE News of the Week (2nd September, 2018)

John Cena's return is amongst the hottest WWE news this week

The WWE is preparing for three big shows in October with Super Show-Down in Australia, Evolution, the first ever all-female WWE pay-per-view and SmackDown's 1,000th episode. But of course, before we get there there's one of the company's more memorable PPV's, Hell in a Cell.

With all that going on it is sure to have been a busy time behind the scenes in the WWE. While you may be up to date with all the goings on inside the ring, you might not be too familiar with everything that's happening backstage, which is where SKFabe comes in!

Here's a comprehensive roundup of all the backstage rumblings and behind the scenes events that will prove that the things that happen outside the ring are just as juicy as the things that happen inside of it.

So, let's not dilly-dally any further, let's see what's gone on in the WWE this week shall we?

#1 The truth behind Kevin Owens 'quitting' and his match at Super Show-Down

What doe the future hold for Kevin Owens

Whilst we're on the subject of the Super Show-Down let's talk about Kevin Owens. Kevin Owens sensationally quit the WWE after losing to Seth Rollins in an Intercontinental Title match on Monday Night RAW.

The issue with that is that Kevin Owens was scheduled to team up with Elias to face Bobby Lashley and John Cena at the big event in Australia but now that he has 'quit' the match is up in the air.

Before you get carried away, Owens hasn't actually quit as he signed a new five year contract with the company earlier this year, so this is simply a storyline. The WWE are even using it to promote Super Show-Down, as they released the following statement.

As for Owens and Elias, KO revealed on the Aug. 27 edition of Raw that he “quits,” so it remains unknown at this time how that unexpected revelation will affect this scheduled match. Will Elias need to find a replacement?

It seems to me that Owens will be back after a short break with rumors suggesting that he might be the next Paul Heyman guy. My money is on the advertised Super Show-Down match going ahead.

