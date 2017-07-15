SKFabe: Top WWE News of the Week - 14th July, 2017

To say it was a newsworthy week would be an understatement.

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 15 Jul 2017, 19:44 IST

Some hard hitting news. Unabridged, uncensored, unfiltered

Much happened in, around and in the aftermath of Great Balls of Fire, one of the more interesting pay-per-views that WWE has put out in the recent past. The Beast Incarnate triumphed over Samoa Joe, Roman Reigns showed his darker side and Braun Strowman proved that he can be a great babyface if WWE decides to push him.

So much happened this week that it is impossible to have kept track of everything. In this piece, we bring you the most important developments that you may have missed out on, thanks to your busy schedule. Sit back, read and stay up-to-date on some of the important developments and updates from the WWE Universe.

#1 Bill Goldberg returns to wrestling

Sadly, it’s not at a WWE event this time

Bill Goldberg made his wrestling return at Survivor Series last year and established himself as a big draw to this day, being one of the featured attractions at Wrestlemania 33 at an age when most men hang up their boots to dry.

The night following Wrestlemania, he proclaimed that he did not know what the future held for him, even as he bid farewell to the WWE Universe for the time being. We are glad to report that Goldberg will be making his return to professional wrestling. This time, he’ll be the featured attraction at a Maryland Championship Wrestling (MCW) event.

We urge fans to go watch him in action because he certainly won't be wrestling too many matches in the near future.