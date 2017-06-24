SKFabe: Top WWE News of the Week- 24th June, 2017

It was an eventful week for WWE and we bring you the news highlights in this piece.

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 24 Jun 2017, 15:49 IST

The fallout of ‘Money in the Bank’ was very newsworthy indeed

To say that this week was eventful for WWE would be an understatement. With the Money in the Bank pay-per-view and the events surrounding the controversial event, plotlines were put in place that will have long-term consequences for the current WWE product.

Moreover, enough occurred outside the ring that warrants our undivided attention, as wrestling fans. For your reading pleasure and for your convenience, we have gathered all the newsworthy events of the week under a banner we call SKFabe.

Read on, and let us know in the comments if we have missed any important WWE updates.

#1 Both brands bounced back in viewership

The whole Enzo-Cass saga played out beautifully on Raw this week

Last week, Raw was viewed by an embarrassingly low 2.542 million viewers only, and measures had to be taken. The Raw creative team put up an enticing product this week, featuring Big Cass turning heel on Enzo, as well as an interesting segment where Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas joined the Miz’s entourage, among many other highlights.

This week’s viewership saw a 24% increase with 3.123 million viewers tuning in over three hours.

SmackDown Live bounced back too, thanks primarily to the fallout of the Money in the Bank pay-per-view’s aftermath and the return of Daniel Bryan. Last week, SmackDown saw a viewership of 2,072,000 and this week it bounced back with a 20% increase of 2,597,000 viewers.

These are encouraging numbers and we urge WWE to keep up this consistency in quality, week upon week.