SKFabe: Top WWE news of the week- May 27, 2017

From Punjabi celebrations to broken elbows, we bring you the hottest news.

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 27 May 2017, 20:33 IST

This was the week of the Maharaja!

At Sportskeeda Wrestling, we take pride in being the prime source of news and information for our readers, from the WWE world. While we break the hottest news, as it happens, we recently started this feature that brings you a summary of the hottest news that transpired this week. One week removed from Backlash, we are headed towards the Raw exclusive pay-per-view Extreme Rules, this weekend. Much has happened over this week that should pique your interest if you are a real wrestling fanatic.

#1 We have a brand new WWE Champion

This is the image that shocked the whole world!

At Backlash, there were no title changes, except for one. Unfortunately for his detractors, and fortunately for his fans, it was the one title change that mattered most. Jinder Mahal upset WWE Champion Randy Orton and claimed the title from ‘The Viper’ at the pay-per-view event.

There has been much speculation about the reason for Jinder Mahal’s unexpected victory. Some claim that it is to consolidate WWE's hold in the Indian market, while others argue that it is to make the product unpredictable and garner instant social media buzz. Whatever, the reason may be, we have to tune in and find out if this decision pays dividends for the company in the long run. Until then, Jinder Mahal is your reigning and defending WWE Champion.