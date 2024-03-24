Slammy Awards 2024: 3 female stars who deserved to be nominated by WWE for female superstar of the year

This past weekend, WWE announced that the Slammy Awards would be making its return on April 7th, with New Day member Big E and backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley hosting the award show.

The Slammy Awards will see categories like Male Superstar of the Year, Best Return, Best Match, and Rivalry of the Year. One of the biggest categories that the fans are excited about is the Female Superstar of the Year.

Nominees for the award include top stars like the Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, The EST of WWE Bianca Belair, the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble winner Bayley, The Man Becky Lynch, and the reigning WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY.

While all five of these women have done more than enough to earn this award, we are going to take a look at three other top female stars who have also had a stellar 2023 and early 2024.

#3. The future is bright for one of NXT's biggest stars

For more than a decade, NXT has been a perfect proving ground for many of the company's biggest stars. One star who is currently sitting atop NXT is its reigning Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria.

Over the past year, the Irishwoman has proven that she can hang with anyone that in the ring. One of her most notable matches happened last October when she defeated her longtime friend, mentor, and arguably the greatest female star of all time, Becky Lynch, for the NXT Women's Championship.

During a recent interview with WWE Die Woche, Lyra Valkyria was asked how it felt to not only take on Lynch but also defeat her fellow countrywoman for NXT's biggest prize.

"I always say winning the NXT Women's Championship is something I've imagined time and time again. Like, how would it happen? Who would I take it from? Every scenario possible entered my brain. But I never imagined that winning the title, from Becky, who would come to NXT in 2023. It's not even a possibility that I considered realistic in my mind."

Valkyria will be looking to add more stock to her name ahead of the Slammy Awards as she will be taking on Roxxane Perez on Saturday, April 6th, at Stand & Deliver, where she will put her NXT Women's Title on the line.

#2. One of WWE's most creative stars deserves her flowers

Today, many performers and fans tend to believe that the longer you can hang in the ring, the bigger the star you are. However, one performer on Monday Night RAW who has utilized the time she has in the squared circle to the fullest effect over the past year or so has been Chelsea Green.

After being released from the company in 2021, the Canadian star made her return last year during the Women's Royal Rumble match. Her moment at the rumble was short-lived, as she was immediately and entertainingly eliminated from the match.

Green has also showcased that not only does she have the skills in the ring, but her persona and character work are arguably some of the best in WWE today.

During a recent interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Green stated that she is not focused on winning gold but is more concerned with making an emotional impact on the fans who watch her.

"Sometimes I think that we're all so caught up in winning and I'm just not. I've been doing this for 10 years. It's not about winning. What's it about? It's about making people feel a certain way. And when I became The Hot Mess in Impact that's when I realised, that's when the light bulb like friggin flashed in my face, like oh wow, people don't care. People don't care that I was cool and winning. They don't care that I won the championship. They care that I turn crazy, they care that I feel like their crazy best friend."

#1. Nobody is still ready for Asuka

One star who many feel deserves to be nominated for female WWE Superstar of the Year is Asuka.

In 2023, the Japanese star had yet another year to remember as she once again captured gold, becoming the WWE Women's Champion. The company showed further faith in her as she entered SummerSlam with the title last year.

Asuka recently had a lot of success as she reunited with her old friend Kairi Sane and won Women's Tag Team Champion once again.

Despite being in a feud with Damage CTRL at this moment in time, a group that Asuka is now a part of, Bayley praised The Empress of Tomorrow whilst speaking to the Daily Mail Sports.

"Asuka is one of those legends...she is my hero dude. She's been wrestling for so long and she could still go with anybody and she outworks everybody."

Asuka not being nominated for the Top Female Stars of the Year award will not be well received by the fans.