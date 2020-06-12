WWE SmackDown (12th June 2020): Start Time, Predictions, Location and more of Friday Night SmackDown before Backlash

We will see a new Intercontinental Champion crowned on SmackDown this week.

The Heavy Machinery are set for a big reunion tonight on SmackDown.

Who will be crowned as the new Intercontinental Champion?

It is the final SmackDown before Backlash and the show will be headlined by a huge title match. The Heavy Machinery is set to reunite and Jeff Hardy and Sheamus will put pen to paper to make their match official for Backlash. Let's start with the Intercontinental Championship match.

AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan are probably two of the best wrestlers of our generation. These men have delivered some great moments, incredible matches, and won a lot of Championships in their storied careers. Tonight, both men will battle it out for the prestigious Intercontinental Championship.

Bryan won the title once in his career but had to relinquish it because of injury, while a win tonight means it will be AJ Styles' first IC Championship after debuting for WWE. With both men looking to make a statement, we could be in for a fight for the ages.

Who will become the new Intercontinental Champion by the end of the night?

Jeff Hardy and Sheamus are set to make their match for Backlash official tonight. The Celtic Warrior has not been happy with The Charismatic Enigma's return and has been trying to make his life a living hell. Last week, Sheamus laid out Hardy at the beginning of SmackDown. Judging by how contract signings go in WWE, we could see sparks fly on SmackDown tonight.

Will these two wait till Backlash to tear each other apart?

Heavy Machinery are back as Tucker makes his much-awaited return to the Blue brand. Ever since he has been away, Otis has been on a roll, winning the Men's Money in the Bank briefcase. Tonight, they will team up with The Universal Champion, Braun Strowman against Dolph Ziggler, The Miz, and John Morrison.

Strowman will be out for revenge after what Miz & Morrison did to him last week on SmackDown while The Showoff has had his fair share of problems with Heavy Machinery over the past few months.

Which team will emerge on top tonight?

Guess you will have to tune-in to find out!

WWE SmackDown Live location, date and start time

Venue: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

Day and Date: Friday, 12th June 2020

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 1 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE SmackDown live?

WWE SmackDown can be watched live on FOX in the United States of America, while the show will air on BT Sports and BT Sports Box Office in the UK.

How, when, and where to watch WWE SmackDown live in India?

WWE SmackDown can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 5:30 AM on 13th June 2020.

Catch all the live updates for tonight's show right here!