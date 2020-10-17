From a chaotic opening to Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman's blockbuster main event, this week's edition of WWE SmackDown featured many contrasting moments.

Aside from the main event, this would have been a normal episode of the Blue brand if not for the excitement of post-Draft encounters and the hype behind SmackDown's new season premiere on FOX.

As a whole, it was still an enjoyable episode of SmackDown on the Road to WWE Hell in a Cell 2020.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE SmackDown (October 16, 2020).

#5: Lars Sullivan dominated Superstars by crashing a brawl that broke out during Stephanie McMahon and Triple H's promo on WWE SmackDown

The season premiere edition of WWE SmackDown kicked-off with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon welcoming the virtual WWE Universe, as a bunch of Superstars were standing together on the ramp.

Soon after, the entire SmackDown locker room started brawling with each other, and The Freak Lars Sullivan crashed the party to make a dominant statement.

Jeff Hardy and Lars Sullivan's battle, which was scheduled for this episode of WWE SmackDown, took place right away.

Sullivan managed to win this bout, and judging by the way he's been booked so far, a big push might be in the works for this man.

Lars isn't exactly a fan-favorite both in and out of the ring at the moment, but officially dubbing him as The Freak in WWE despite his real-life controversies doesn't help either.

The best-case scenario would be to hope that Lars Sullivan moves forward and makes good use of his second chance to outgrow his controversial reputation.