WWE SmackDown: 5 Reasons why AJ Styles won the Intercontinental Championship

AJ Styles defeated Daniel Bryan to become the new Intercontinental Champion.

While both AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan were great options, here's why The Phenomenal One was chosen

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

A phenomenal victory

AJ Styles is officially the new Intercontinental Champion. With the win, he's now won the three main singles Championships in WWE, having won the WWE Championship once, the United States Championship thrice, and now for the first time, he's the WWE Intercontinental Champion.

He defeated Daniel Bryan in an extremely long match that took place over the course of four commercial breaks. While the match could have been far shorter, the outcome was one that fans were never going to complain about.

Having to choose between AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan would never be a problem and ultimately, it all boils down to whether a heel or a babyface should be the Champion right now. As you know, Sami Zayn was the last Intercontinental Champion, but his withdrawal from the TV tapings meant that WWE would be forced to strip him of the Championship.

Either way, here are five reasons why AJ Styles won the Intercontinental Championship against Daniel Bryan on SmackDown:

#5. WWE can rely on AJ Styles during the pandemic

AJ Styles trying to end the Championship bout with a Styles Clash

Advertisement

AJ Styles is undoubtedly one of the most reliable Superstars on the WWE roster. We can go back to one specific example in October 2017 that truly earned Styles the respect of those backstage, including Vince McMahon.

Styles, a SmackDown Superstar at the time, was in South America doing a Live Event tour with the Blue brand. TLC happened to be in a couple of days and with little notice, he ended up flying from another continent to replace Bray Wyatt and face Finn Balor in a last-minute dream match.

To add to it, he was sick while all of it happened and ended up putting on a clinic with Balor anyway. This is only one of many examples that prove why WWE has faith in Styles to be a reliable Champion.

1 / 5 NEXT