WWE SmackDown: 5 things that could happen during 'The KO Show' with Alexa Bliss

WWE recently announced that Kevin Owens - a RAW Superstar - will be appearing on this week's SmackDown to host a special edition of 'The KO Show' with Alexa Bliss as the guest.

Alexa Bliss is currently involved in a storyline related to The Fiend, so there are several possibilities as to what can happen during the aforementioned segment. This article will aim at breaking down those possibilities in every slide.

Here are five things that could happen during 'The KO Show' with Alexa Bliss.

#5: Aleister Black or Sami Zayn may interrupt Kevin Owens on WWE SmackDown

All the focus is going to be on Alexa Bliss during this segment, but let's not forget that Kevin Owens will be the one appearing on WWE SmackDown despite being contracted with Monday Night RAW.

The Prizefighter is currently involved in an intense feud with Aleister Black. Black himself was repackaged in terms of theme and character on the latest edition of WWE RAW.

He faced Kevin Owens in a one-on-one match that ended with a DQ in Owens' favor. After the match, Owens stunned Black and left the ring. A rematch between these two rivals will happen sooner than later, and it is possible that Black could show up at 'The KO Show' segment on SmackDown to gain some payback against Owens for what happened on WWE RAW.

Advertisement

On the other hand, everyone knows about Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's illustrious history in the world of pro wrestling, and it's not every night that Owens shows up on the same brand as Zayn.

Perhaps the newly crowned Intercontinental Champion may interrupt this segment to promote his own match against Jeff Hardy on the same night. For what it's worth, both of these Superstars could interrupt Owens simultaneously simply because SmackDown can be that unpredictable sometimes.