From Drew McIntyre's open challenge to a new development in the Women's Tag Team Division, this week's edition of WWE RAW featured many contrasting moments.

This particular episode could have been quite different if some members of the roster hadn't come into contact with a COVID positive patient. That being said, RAW featured some interesting developments, although most of it was riddled by some questionable booking decisions.

Regarding RETRIBUTION not being cleared to compete at the moment, sources tell me all 5 members tested negative for COVID-19. However, the group's members each have to quarantine themselves for two weeks because they came into proximity with someone who tested positive. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) September 28, 2020

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE RAW (September 28, 2020).

#5: Aleister Black was repackaged with a new theme song and a major change in his look

RIP Aleister Black's old theme music#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/wMEzBMhNEy — GIFSkull IV - Banned Soon Due to False DMCA Spam (@GifSkullIV) September 29, 2020

Before Aleister Black and Kevin Owens faced each other in a grudge match on WWE RAW, Black cut a promo backstage and blamed Owens for not helping him out when he lost his eye.

Towards the end of that promo, Aleister removed the black cloth which covered his eye to reveal that his injured eye has turned 'black' in color.

Black's character transformation process reached its next phase this week. As linked in the above tweet, Black came out with a new theme song, and his old entrance with the candlelights and the rising platform was replaced as well.

It is no secret that WWE Superstars have been asked to change their themes due to a rights dispute with CFO$, which is a group that used to produce music for WWE.

This version of Aleister Black may just be the angriest part of him that fans have never seen before. After all, his match with Owens was an all-out brawl this week. Black accidentally struck the referee, which led to a DQ in Kevin Owens' favor.

After the match, Owens stunned Black and left the ring. A rematch between these two rivals will happen sooner than later, and perhaps a No Disqualification stipulation would be appropriate for this situation.