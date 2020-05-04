SmackDown hacker updates coordinates to another cryptic location; sends new message

The SmackDown hacker is making the most of Twitter

One of the lengthier storylines currently playing out on WWE television right now is that of the SmackDown hacker. The hacker would join Twitter a couple of weeks ago and has been just as enigmatic on social media as they have on television.

After several months of wondering and many theories about who the hacker maybe - including one from myself back in February - the tempo is most certainly starting to increase, and we now have a third location update from the account!

The location now traces back to New York, and a place called Neversink.

The #SmackDown hacker has updated their location yet again.



This time to Neversink, New York. pic.twitter.com/ccCIonJsvx — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) May 3, 2020

What do we know about the SmackDown hacker?

Well, not much aside from the sporadic messages on SmackDown where the mysterious figure proclaims, "The truth will be heard," for weeks ahead of their most mysterious of debuts.

That "debut" would merely see them sitting in front of computers while wearing a cloak and unearthing hidden footage which would open up the Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville storyline. But their Twitter account hinted at much more information regarding their identity.

For everything you need to know about the hacker's Twitter account, click here.

On said Twitter account, co-ordinates have been posted and since changed twice, in the location section. The first was a place called Truth or Consequences in New Mexico, the second was Last Chance in Iowa, and the latest location is Neversink, New York.

The #SmackDown hacker has posted three sets of co-ordinates in the “location” section of their Twitter bio thus far. The locations the co-ordinates link back to have been:



- Truth or Consequences, New Mexico



- Last Chance, Iowa



- Neversink, New York pic.twitter.com/HJZGcVRd39 — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) May 3, 2020

Advertisement

The bio for the hacker would also change to, "Watch. Decode. Destroy", with the hacker issuing a new video, with the message "The passcode protects the truth" in the post.

You can watch the clip below.