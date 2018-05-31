SmackDown Live Report Card - May 29, 2018

How did the changed to a promised great main event affect the grade?

Jeremy Bennett FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 31 May 2018, 02:47 IST 806 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

That kick by Samoa Joe probably didn't feel too good for Daniel Bryan...

SmackDown Live took place from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina, last night, and by the end of the night, we knew the entire men's field for the Money In The Bank Ladder Match in what turned out to be a pretty decent main event. The problem was that it wasn't the main event we were promised a week ago (more about that later).

After Samoa Joe became the eighth and final qualifier for the ladder match, he joins Rusev, a member of the New Day, The Miz, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens and Bobby Roode. That is an AMAZING lineup in my opinion. I could literally see a scenario where any of those eight could win.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news.

Overall SmackDown Live was a great show this week, as it continues to earn better grades overall than Monday Night Raw lately.

This article is going to take a look at the key moments from last night's episode of SmackDown Live where I will grade the segments from the best possible grade of an A+ to the worst possible grade of F.

Let's start with the open where the WWE Universe didn't get what they were promised...

#1 Opening segment with Samoa Joe, Daniel Bryan, and a returning guest...

Big Cass returned to give us news we didn't want to hear...

Samoa Joe kicked of SmackDown Live this week and put a ladder in the ring. He climbed the ladder and grabbed the briefcase (hopefully for Joe that isn't a kiss of death).

He talked about what he was going to do to Daniel Bryan that night and brought his family into it; which promoted Bryan to come out.

Bryan was completely ready to have the main event happen right then and there when Big Cass interrupted.

This was the first time he appeared since Bryan brutally attacked his knee a couple of weeks back.

Cass informed Bryan he's no longer in the qualifying match because SD General Manager Paige put Cass back in now that he's medically cleared. He swung his crutch but hit Joe instead of Bryan starting a melee.

Paige would say in a backstage interview that Cass doesn't have the authority to speak on her behalf, and she made a triple threat match for the main event.

This made a LOT of people, including myself upset as we were hoping for Joe v. Bryan.

Joe and Bryan's promos saved this segment from getting a terrible grade, though.

GRADE: C-