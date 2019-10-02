SmackDown on FOX: 5 Surprises WWE could book – Dream team confirmed, Major return

Could Reigns team up with 'The Great One', the Rock?

As exciting as it is to be a sports entertainment journalist during what is probably the most exciting week in wrestling in quite some time, there's no respite at all either. RAW was a great show for sure, but now there's AEW, NXT, SmackDown on FOX, Impact and yes, Hell in a Cell this weekend lined up as well.

SmackDown on FOX is the one to watch out for I guess because for the first time since the brand was created, it's going to be the A-show, the one that Vince McMahon and Eric Bischoff will invest their energy into. RAW is going to be left in the capable hands of Paul Heyman, guided undoubtedly by the experience and the vision of Vince McMahon.

One thing you can be sure of is the fact that some major events are going to happen on WWE SmackDown. Let's begin with the news that's making waves right now- the return of The Rock.

#5 The Rock and Roman Reigns clear out The Bludgeon Brothers

The Rock is arguably the biggest movie star in the world, meaning it is extremely unlikely that he will be taking a bump when he shows up. But at the same time, it will be a waste of time if he is not involved in a physical segment on SmackDown Live. The best thing for him to do would be to have him show up and team up with Roman Reigns to take out Harper and Rowan.

I know that a lot of people would consider this a burial for The Bludgeon Brothers, but it really is not, I think. They are involved in a segment with The Great One, after all, and that's no mean feat.

