SmackDown Preview: Controversial prediction for current champions, two big title matches confirmed, where is Drew McIntyre?

We are all set for this week's episode of SmackDown. WWE has confirmed three matches for the show, including two title bouts. Additionally, The Bloodline will continue their feud with top babyfaces in the absence of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Here, we look at things that could unfold on SmackDown this week. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1 Will Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn drop the Undisputed Tag Team Championship soon?

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn dethroned The Usos as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions at WrestleMania 39. They are scheduled to put their gold on the line against The Bloodline members in a WrestleMania rematch scheduled for SmackDown next week. However, there is growing concern among fans that the top champions will drop their titles soon.

Many cited Owens and Zayn's decision not to compete at WWE shows in Saudi Arabia. This could mean their championship reign will end before the upcoming Night of Champions premium live event. Meanwhile, some fans speculate that the top babyfaces could soon lose momentum.

KO and Zayn have found a new ally in Matt Riddle as they battle The Bloodline. The champions will join forces with Riddle to take on The Usos and Solo Sikoa in a six-man tag team match at Backlash. But before that, Owens and Zayn must defend their tag team championships against The Usos. We will see the final meeting between the two teams before their title rematch tonight, and it will be interesting to see who stands tall.

#2 11-time champion challenges Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship

Former King of the Ring Xavier Woods is currently in the middle of a feud with LA Knight on SmackDown. With the other two New Day members out due to injuries, Woods is exploring opportunities as a singles superstar. Tonight on SmackDown, he will challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.

Despite being a heel, the Imperium leader is enjoying a dominant run as a fan-favorite champion. Despite Woods' decorated history with titles, Gunther remains a top favorite to retain his gold. However, we might see LA Knight attack Woods, compromising his chances of dethroning The Ring General on SmackDown tonight.

#3 Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan's first title defense

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan recently defeated Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus to win the Women's Tag Team Championship. However, Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville have repeatedly disrespected the newly crowned champions, often hijacking their celebrations.

As a result, Morgan and Rodriguez are now set for a championship showing against Deville and Green tonight on SmackDown. This will be Morgan and Rodriguez's first title defense since winning the Women's Tag Team Championship, and they will look to emerge victorious on the blue brand.

#4 Braun Strowman and Ricochet take on The Viking Raiders on WWE SmackDown

Braun Strowman and Ricochet are slowly gaining momentum in the tag team division. Fans love the chemistry between the two superstars despite the huge contrast in their wrestling styles. They are set to take on The Viking Raiders in a tag team match tonight.

Ricochet and Strowman were involved in several brawls with Erik and Ivar on the Road to WrestleMania. Last week, The Viking Raiders brutally attacked Strowman and Ricochet, putting the latter through the table. The babyfaces will look for retribution when the two tandems lock horns on the blue brand this week.

#5 Where is former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre?

There have been several speculations about Drew McIntyre's future in WWE. Backstage reports about the former world champion's contract status with the company have fuelled rumors about his potential exit. McIntyre has also blacked out his Twitter account and seemingly removed all WWE mentions from his bio.

He challenged Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania in a triple-threat match where Sheamus was the other opponent. Gunther retained his gold following a highly physical bout between three of the hardest-hitting performers in WWE today. He has since been off television, and many believe that McIntyre's recent activity on Twitter is a hint towards his potential heel turn.

