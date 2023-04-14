Why is Sami Zayn not allowed in Saudi Arabia? Chances of it changing after recent WWE decision

Sami Zayn's issues with Saudi Arabia caused a delay in his WWE storyline last year. The former Honorary Uce couldn't be a part of Crown Jewel 2022. During that time, his problematic relationship with Jey Uso generated a lot of drama but had to be stalled during the lead-up to the event.

It is no secret that the real-life Rami Sebei's problems originate from Saudi Arabia's political stance. He hails from Syrian descent, a country which has strained relations with the Kingdom since the 2012 civil wars. WWE's 10-year deal with Saudi in 2018 stated that they will be respectful of their beliefs and agenda.

WWE's decision to host the Night of Champions Premium Live Event instead of King & Queen of the Ring in Jeddah has been a head-turner. The former is traditionally known for featuring championship matches. Given that Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens hold the Undisputed Tag Team Titles, the company may have struck a deal with Saudi Arabia based on Zayn's inclusion in the May 27 event.

In the weeks leading up to the Night of Champions, it is certainly possible that Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens could drop the tag titles to The Usos. The decision wouldn't be to the liking of fans, though. Zayn and Owens are freshly brewed champions after a long character build-up, so restoring The Bloodline to its former glory would lead to all the creative hard work going to waste.

The policy adopted by Saudi Arabia towards Sami Zayn reportedly led to Kevin Owens refusing to be a part of any shows in the country. It will be interesting to see whether the duo is booked for the event. Based on the 'we want Sami' chants at the Crown Jewel press conference, Zayn will receive a warm reception.

Sami Zayn did have a WWE match in Saudi Arabia, dating back to 2014

The Champion of the People is often mistaken to have never competed in Saudi Arabia. In 2014, Zayn was part of a Saudi Arabia tour that led to a house show match against Heath Slater in the Green Halls Stadium in Riyadh. He even thanked the WWE fans after scoring a win over Slater via his Twitter account.

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn Completed a successful tour of Saudi Arabia with a win tonight over @HeathSlaterOMRB! Thanks to the fans of #WWERiyadh for a great time! Completed a successful tour of Saudi Arabia with a win tonight over @HeathSlaterOMRB! Thanks to the fans of #WWERiyadh for a great time!

Kevin Owen's potential match at the Night of Champions will be a first in Saudi Arabia, though. The Prizefighter has been a staunch supporter of Sami Zayn, be it inside or outside the ring, so his participation mostly relies on his buddy's participation.

