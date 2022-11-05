Why did Sami Zayn miss WWE Crown Jewel 2022?

The main event of WWE Crown Jewel 2022 is not far away, but Sami Zayn won't be a part of the proceedings. Roman Reigns will have one less cohort leading to his fight with Logan Paul for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

Sami Zayn has been an integral part of The Bloodline. He is arguably the reason why the stable has become a favorite of many, considering that most of the members are serious heels. Roman Reigns is a big fan of Sami's work, both in kayfabe and real life, and has bestowed him the title of Honorary Uce.

Recently on SmackDown, Zayn had a brief altercation with Jey Uso. Their heated rivalry over 'blood and loyalty' continues to this day. As a repercussion, Reigns is considering renaming Sami Zayn to 'Sami Uso' to put a stop to Jey's antics.

WWE Crown Jewel 2022 could have continued the exciting storyline. Unfortunately, Sami Zayn cannot be a part of the event due to his Syrian descent. John Cena and Kevin Owens are among other wrestlers who won't perform in Saudi Arabia due to their disapproval of their political agendas.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has strained relations with Syria since the Civil War in 2012. WWE respects the customs and differences of Saudi Arabia and issued a statement regarding the matter sometime after they made a 10-year deal.

"WWE is committed to embracing individuals from all backgrounds while respecting local customs and cultural differences around the world."

Chants of Sami were echoing during the press conference prior to WWE Crown Jewel 2022. Truly, wrestling connects the world in a good way.

Sami Zayn recently reacted to Roman Reigns' words during the WWE Crown Jewel 2022 press conference

Roman Reigns and Logan Paul were present at the conference in Riyadh to promote their upcoming showdown. The Tribal Chief was backed by his cousins The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman. However, Sami Zayn's absence was not well-received by fans.

During the chants of "We want Sami," Reigns took the opportunity to give a piece of his mind on the matter. He was in character and rebuked the audience for not deserving Sami.

"After how you’ve acted tonight, you don’t deserve Sami.”, shouted Roman Reigns on the mic.

The statement garnered loud boos from the crowd. Meanwhile, the Honorary Uce took to Twitter to express his amazement.

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn ICE COLD MY DAWG

ICE COLD MY DAWG https://t.co/BF59oSTXkW

It remains to be seen whether Sami will be a part of future projects in Saudi Arabia. Fans around the world will surely hope he is!

