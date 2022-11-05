WWE Crown Jewel 2022: Matches, Card, Predictions, Date, Start Time, Location, When and Where to Watch & More

WWE Crown Jewel 2022 is shaping up to be one of the biggest premium live events of the year. This year’s Crown Jewel PLE also happens to be the first WWE event in Saudi Arabia to take place under the Triple H regime. The Game took over as the head of creative in July 2022 and the rest, as they say, is history.

The pay-per-view event features a stacked card with multiple titles, including the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, on the line. Former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt is set to appear on the show as well. Wyatt is likely to have something big in store for the WWE Universe.

Before all the action goes down tonight at the kingdom of Saudi Arabia, let’s take a quick look at everything you need to know.

What is the venue of WWE Crown Jewels 2022?

The lucrative PPV is set to take place inside Mrsool Park in Saudi Arabia's capital city, Riyadh.

What is the date and start time for WWE Crown Jewel 2022?

The event will go down on Saturday, November 5, 2022. Since the show is taking place in Saudi Arabia, the start times will be different than the usual 8 PM ET. The kickoff show is set for 11 AM ET. The main show, on the other hand, will begin at 12 PM ET. For fans in India, the show will start at 9:30 PM IST.

WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Predictions and Match Card

The PLE event features a total of seven matches. Here’s a quick review as well as predicted outcomes of the scheduled bouts for the show.

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Logan Paul

Logan Paul surprised everyone with his incredible performances at WrestleMania and SummerSlam this year. The YouTube sensation is, perhaps, entering the biggest bout of his career with just two matches under his belt. Roman Reigns, on the other hand, has been the top champion for two years now. His current run is widely considered to be one of the greatest title reigns of the modern era.

Roman’s trusted advisor, Paul Heyman, has warned The Tribal Chief of the challenges Logan Paul could bring to the table. Despite Wise Man’s consistent pleas, Roman remains extremely confident as he crosses another incredible career milestone. The champion will be joined by The Bloodline (except Sami Zayn) in the ring for the big money match at WWE Crown Jewel 2022. As for Logan, he’s got his undefeated brother in his corner.

Prediction: Roman Reigns retains the title

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

WWE @WWE



12 PM ET/9 AM PT streaming exclusively on



@BrockLesnar @fightbobby Can The All Mighty slay The Beast this Saturday at #WWECrownJewel !?12 PM ET/9 AM PT streaming exclusively on @peacock in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else. Can The All Mighty slay The Beast this Saturday at #WWECrownJewel!?📺 12 PM ET/9 AM PT streaming exclusively on @peacock in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else.@BrockLesnar @fightbobby https://t.co/0a28XSbsTF

Fans were excited to see Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley finally go at it at the Royal Rumble on January 29, 2022. Many, however, didn’t expect Roman Reigns to interfere in the match, costing Lesnar the WWE Championship. The Beast never forgot the humiliating defeat and reignited his rivalry with The All-Mighty a few weeks ago on Monday Night Raw. Lesnar cost Lashley the United States Championship match against Seth Rollins as well.

The two behemoths have been trying to tear each other apart since their match was made official for WWE Crown Jewel 2022. The clash has surely excited fans of the sport all over the world. Lesnar is looking to avenge the humiliating loss he suffered at the hands of Lashley at Royal Rumble. The All-Mighty, meanwhile, is entering the ring to prove once again that he’s better than The Beast in every way.

Prediction: Brock Lesnar gets the win over The All-Mighty

WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley – Last Woman Standing Match

Bayley has been a thorn in Bianca Belair’s side ever since she returned from injury at WWE SummerSlam 2022. The Role Model is looking to reclaim the title she last held in 2016. Bayley failed to capture the title from Bianca in a gruesome ladder match at Extreme Rules. WWE upped the stakes by announcing that the two women will compete for the Raw Women’s Championship in a Last Woman Standing Match at WWE Crown Jewel 2022.

Bayley is entering the match with nothing to lose and everything to gain. The first-ever Grand Slam Champion of the women’s division is emboldened with Damage CTRL’s recent loss to Asuka and Alexa Bliss for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

Prediction: Bayley

Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross – Steel Cage Match

Karrion Kross made his surprise return to WWE with Scarlett Bordeaux and immediately got the attention of Roman Reigns. The former NXT Champion, however, turned his attention towards Drew McIntyre during the following weeks on the blue brand. The two had a Strap Match at Extreme Rules, but that didn’t end well for The Scottish Warrior.

Both superstars will be locked inside a steel cage at WWE Crown Jewel 2022 with nowhere to escape. This means that Scarlett won’t be able to assist Kross like she did at Extreme Rules. Who will emerge from the steel cage with battle scars remains to be seen.

Prediction: Drew McIntyre

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. The Brawling Brutes

The Usos have been on a roll ever since they defeated RK-Bro to unify the tag team titles in WWE. Add Solo Sikoa to the mix and you’ll get one of the most dominant trios in the business today. Jimmy and Jey are set to take on an indomitable duo in Butch and Ridge Holland at WWE Crown Jewel 2022.

The Usos are also just days away from becoming the longest reigning tag team champions, and will likely surpass The New Day’s record of 483 days. Saturday’s tag team match might just be another filler defense for the number one tag team in WWE.

Prediction: The Usos retain

Braun Strowman vs. Omos

This is a match between The Monster Among Men and The Nigerian Giant. Strowman and Omos, arguably the two biggest and heaviest competitors in WWE, are no strangers to destroying their opponents. Saturday’s meeting, however, will be the first singles PPV bout between the two superheavyweights.

Strowman and Omos enter the squared circle with different approaches. The Monster Among Men looked extremely calm during the WWE Crown Jewel 2022 press conference. Omos, meanwhile, will enter the ring without his trusted advisor MVP.

Prediction: Braun Strowman

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Alexa Bliss and Asuka (c) vs. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY

Damage CTRL showed a lot of potential when they debuted but the team has since struggled to gain solid ground in WWE. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY lost their tag titles to Bliss and Asuka and the loss didn’t sit well with the trio.

Like Bayley, Kai and SKY are entering the match with nothing to lose. Bliss and Asuka are no slouch either, and will do whatever it takes to defend their newly-won titles at WWE Crown Jewel 2022.

Prediction: Alexa Bliss and Asuka

The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) vs. The Judgment Day (with Rhea Ripley)

Edge formed Judgment Day with the goal of creating a WWE in his image, but Finn Balor had other plans in mind. Balor is convinced that you either join the stable or they step on you. The Judgment Day’s constant bullying antics created major distance between Balor and AJ Styles, who brought in some old friends to even the odds against the villainous group.

Despite The Phenomenal One’s best efforts, however, Judgment Day clearly has the numbers advantage with Rhea Ripley proving to be a nightmare for Gallows. The O.C. desperately needs a solution to the "Rhea Ripley problem." It remains to be seen who will step up to join Styles, Gallows and Anderson in their crusade against Balor and his group at WWE Crown Jewel 2022.

Prediction: The O.C.

How to watch WWE Crown Jewel 2022 in the U.S. and the U.K.?

The show will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the states and WWE Network elsewhere. U.K. fans can watch the premium live event on BT Sport Box Office from 4 PM UK time.

How, when, and where to watch WWE Crown Jewel 2022 in India?

You can watch WWE Crown Jewel 2022 live in India on November 5, 2022, at 9:30 PM (IST) on SONY TEN 1/1 HD (English), SONY TEN 3/3 HD (Hindi), and SONY TEN 4/4 HD (Tamil and Telugu) channels. The event will also be broadcast live on the SONY Liv app.

