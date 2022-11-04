WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Press Conference Roundup: Roman Reigns blames fans for star's absence, Logan Paul's back-up, Omos' real weight revealed, Former champions makes bold prediction

The recently concluded WWE Crown Jewel 2022 press conference featured some of the superstars that will be in action for the upcoming event. The press conference further ignited hatred in each rivalry, and exciting details were added to each match.

Keep reading on to find out some of the actions that transpired during the WWE Crown Jewel conference.

#4. Damage CTRL is confident about walking out as champions

Bayley's trio of IYO Sky and Dakota Kai walked into Saudi Arabia without championships, but they're confident that won't be the case after Saturday. The Role Model is confident that she will capture the RAW Women's Championship from Bianca Belair after successfully defending the title in Saudi Arabia in the past.

Kai and IYO also had their predictions against Asuka and Alexa Bliss. They stated that since the Damage CTRL logo is still intact in the Women's Tag Team Championship, it's already a sign of tomorrow's affair. The animosity between the rivals continued until they posed for their photos.

#3. Braun Strowman and Omos almost fought before WWE Crown Jewel 2022

The intimidating size and power of The Monster of All Monsters and The Nigerian Giant were fully displayed during the press conference.

Even from the start, the two stars have already shared a heated look. The two exchanged words and eventually led to a weigh-in. Strowman weighed an impressive 335.99 pounds, while Omos scored an outstanding 416.6 pounds.

Just as the panel between the two was ending, Triple H was in danger of getting caught up between the two giants. The two SmackDown stars almost got into a fight after insults were exchanged during photo ops. Fortunately, no fight broke loose, but they did get dangerously close.

#2. Logan Paul is not alone in his fight against Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel 2022

There has been some speculation that Jake Paul will be beside his brother for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns, and the rumours have been confirmed.

After the champion entered, followed by the challenger while riding a camel, The Problem Child was also invited on-stage. Although Logan Paul brought his own Bloodline, The Tribal Chief ensured he still brought his own after The Usos and Solo Sikoa were also welcomed.

#1. Roman Reigns addresses Sami Zayn's absence

Logan Paul and Roman Reigns' Bloodline was on full show at tonight's WWE Crown Jewel Press Conference, but it has been more notable that one person is missing in action.

Since the event's inauguration, one superstar who has never appeared was Sami Zayn. It was said that this was because the Saudi government does not want Zayn, who is of Syrian descent, to perform. From tonight's conference, The Honorary Uce's absence is seemingly going to continue.

Just in the final moments of the face-off between the main event, fans started to chant "We Want Sami." The Head of the Table then took the mic and claimed the fans didn't deserve the missing Bloodline member.

"After how you've acted tonight, you don't deserve Sami."

This year's WWE Crown Jewel event is truly one that fans should not miss out on, especially since different appearances are also scheduled to occur. For now, fans can only wait and see which superstars will walk out of Saudi Arabia as the victor.

Who are you rooting for at WWE Crown Jewel 2022? Share your picks below!

Can Paul Heyman be trusted? We asked one of the original Bloodline members. Check it out here.

Poll : 0 votes