SmackDown Preview: Daniel Bryan reveals his future plans, WWE legend to return and challenge The Fiend? (Feb 7, 2020)

The Blue brand is back with yet another exciting episode

This week’s SmackDown has a handful of returns scheduled that will definitely keep the viewers on the edge of their seats. Moreover, we will see the newly crowned Intercontinental Champion Braun Strowman celebrate his first-ever Single’s title reign in WWE.

While the last week marked the beginning of a few fantastic storylines, it also saw the end of the rivalry between ‘King’ Corbin and Roman Reigns with the ‘Big Dog’ having the last laugh. In other news, the SmackDown Women’s Championship feud between Lacey Evans and Bayley has also ended and we could see a new challenger stepping up this week.

So without further ado, let’s take a look at everything that can happen on tonight’s episode of SmackDown.

#5 Daniel Bryan will be back on the Blue brand

What exactly is Daniel Bryan planning to do?

Daniel Bryan was engaged in a lengthy feud with The Fiend which saw the latter gaining an upper-hand in all their encounters. The best possible outcome of this feud was the return of old Daniel Bryan who donned his classic personality and put the ‘#10yearchallenge’ to shame.

He locked horns with The Fiend at Royal Rumble and missed the SmackDown after that. But earlier this week, WWE confirmed that the leader of the ‘Yes!’ movement is set to grace the Blue brand with his presence tonight. It is widely believed that his rivalry with The Fiend has come to an end and both Superstars will now look to participate in fresh storylines.

It would be interesting to see what Bryan has to say about his future plans. There were also rumors about him taking some time off as his wife is pregnant with their child. However, his recent makeover and intense revival of the ‘Yes!’ chants suggest otherwise. Could we see him initiate a non-title feud with someone?

