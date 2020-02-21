SmackDown Preview: Former Universal champion to return and challenge The Fiend, huge 8-man match announced (February 21, 2020)

Let him in!

We are all set for SmackDown’s go-home show before WWE Super ShowDown which is set to take place on February 27, 2020. There’s a compelling show lined up for this week’s Friday night as the Blue brand gears up to welcome Goldberg who will challenge The Fiend for the Universal Championship. Additionally, the Bella twins will also be returning to the show as guests on ‘A Moment of Bliss’.

There’s also a Singles match on the card to determine the next challenger for Bayley’s SmackDown Championship. Baron Corbin and Roman Reigns are set to compete in a steel cage match next week so we might see the two engage in a brawl tonight. In addition, there’s a huge 8-man Tag Team action planned for the show.

So, without further ado, let’s take a look at things that can unfold tonight on SmackDown.

#5 Goldberg challenges The Fiend for the Universal Championship

Goldberg is coming for The Fiend!

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg is set to appear on tonight’s episode of SmackDown. His last appearance for the Blue brand came two weeks ago when he featured in a satellite interview. It was during the same segment when The Fiend decided to irk Goldberg but the latter had no intentions of keeping up with those tantrums. Before disconnecting the call, Goldberg fired a warning at The Fiend and said that he will be next.

This week, The Fiend will look to take advantage of Goldberg's appearance and is expected to attack the latter in order to set up their title match at WWE Super ShowDown. In the go-home show before the PPV, we might see the Universal Champion getting an upper hand in his encounter with the returning legend.

At Super ShowDown, the two Superstars are expected to engage in a brief match that won’t see the title changing hands. However, for Goldberg, it is a special appearance and he would look to deliver a strong performance inside the squared circle, even if his encounter with The Fiend is short. Both Superstars will look to make the best of this opportunity which should ideally see the reining Champion coming on top.

