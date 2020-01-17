SmackDown Preview: Huge return after 9 years, The Fiend to take control of Daniel Bryan's ex-partner (January 17th, 2020)

What a main event it's going to be!

Welcome to this week's edition of Friday Night SmackDown preview! It's the penultimate episode of the Royal Rumble and things are heating up. While Monday Night RAW has undeniably had better momentum (and overall programming), SmackDown has been good on its own right, producing some new feuds, big returns, and a promising future.

While we would like to see some of the younger superstars get more time to shine, TV time is certainly going to be packed to the brim ahead of the Royal Rumble - which subsequently kicks off the biggest and most exciting season of the year. Time flies by quickly and yet another WrestleMania season approaches.

Tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown is going to be an interesting one as we have a huge main event, a big return, a grudge match and more. Here's what you need to look forward to!

#5. John Morrison makes his in-ring return against Big E

Big E vs John Morrison

This is going to be exciting! Last week, The Miz took on former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, with John Morrison sitting ringside. Morrison made a direct impact, causing a distraction and attacking Big E, allowing The Miz to hit the Skull Crushing Finale on Kingston and getting the pin.

Morrison faces Big E in his in-ring return to WWE after nearly nine years away! It's been that long and we can't wait to see what he has in store? If you've followed him outside - whether it was in AAA, Impact Wrestling, or Lucha Underground, you know that he's only gotten better with age. It's not often that a wrestler can do that but as we've seen with Rey Mysterio, it's more than possible.

Who will walk out victorious? Will Big E play the spoils for Morrison's debut.

