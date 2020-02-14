×
SmackDown Preview: Huge title match on the card, special Valentine's Day gift for WWE Superstar? (February 14, 2020)

Shruti Sadbhav
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
Modified 14 Feb 2020, 22:07 IST

WWE has an exciting show lined up for this week
WWE has an exciting show lined up for this week

We are all set for this week’s SmackDown Live as we prepare for a huge title match between two former friends. Carmella is set to challenge Bayley for the SmackDown Women’s Championship and will look to get her hands on the gold.

The Fiend knows that Goldberg is eyeing the Universal Championship and he must have a plan. Roman Reigns tried to defend his brothers but ended up inviting a battle to his doorstep.

To top it all, WWE is going all-out with the romance angle between Otis and Mandy Rose in order to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

A lot more is set to unfold tonight on SmackDown. So without further ado, let’s take a look at what can happen on the show.

#5 Carmella set to challenge Bayley for the SmackDown Women’s Championship

Bayley isn
Bayley isn't the same but does Carmella know?

Carmella defeated Dana Brooke, Alexa Bliss, and Naomi in a Fatal 4-way match to win a shot at the SmackDown Women’s Championship. She is now set to lock horns with Bayley inside the squared circle with the latter’s title on the line.

Bayley and Carmella share a long history as they have been friends for a long time. However, when Bayley got rid of her ‘good girl’ attitude, she also bid adieu to her friendship with the ‘Queen of Staten Island’.

Carmella now has the opportunity to become the SmackDown Women’s Champion for the second time and she has no soft corner left for her former friend. 

Bayley's title run hasn't been that impressive which can be partially blamed on lack of good feuds. She is reportedly going to face Sasha Banks at WrestleMania and is expected to retain her title this week. But beating Carmella may not be as easy as one would think.

Published 14 Feb 2020, 22:07 IST
WWE SmackDown Roman Reigns Bray Wyatt (The Fiend)
