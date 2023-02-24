SmackDown Preview: Roman Reigns punishes Jey Uso in Tribal Court, Update on Bray Wyatt's plans for Brock Lesnar or Bobby Lashley

We are all set for the first WWE SmackDown episode after the Elimination Chamber 2023. The show will witness the fallout from jaw-dropping events at the recently concluded premium live event.

Additionally, the top superstars on the blue brand will look to craft opportunities as we move ahead on the Road to WrestleMania. So far, WWE has confirmed two matches and two huge segments for the show. Here, we look at everything that can transpire on SmackDown tonight. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1 Roman Reigns questions Jey Uso on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber. The main event saw two interferences from The Usos. On the one hand, Jimmy Uso attacked Sami Zayn to help his Tribal Chief. However, Jey Uso stopped Reigns from attacking the challenger with a steel chair and refused to oblige when The Tribal Chief ordered him to attack Zayn.

Last time, we saw Sami Zayn put on trial in the Tribal Court because he was accused of potentially plotting with Kevin Owens. We could see Reigns put his Right Hand Man through the same after blatant disobedience at the Elimination Chamber PLE. Jey has maintained his distance from The Bloodline since they attacked Sami Zayn at the Royal Rumble and has teased a potential betrayal with his actions in recent works.

It is worth noting that Reigns moved out of the way, which led to Sami Zayn accidentally hitting Jey Uso with a Spear. The Bloodline leader might use this incident to manipulate Jey Uso into choosing his family over the former Honorary Uce. It will be interesting to see how Roman Reigns approaches his conflict with Jey Uso, the looming threat of Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn, and a WrestleMania title feud with Cody Rhodes all at the same time.

#2 Firefly Fun House returns on WWE SmackDown

Last week on SmackDown, Bray Wyatt surprisingly declared that he would go after the winner of Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley at the Elimination Chamber. However, The Beast forced the match to end with a controversial finish when he hit The All Might with a low blow, causing the latter's win via DQ.

MVP then took matters into his hands by announcing that Omos would challenge Brock Lesnar for a match at WrestleMania 39. With so much happening with Lesnar, it will be interesting to see Bray Wyatt share an update on his plans for Lashley at WrestleMania. Wyatt is expected to address his motives this week when he brings the Firefly Fun House to the blue brand.

#3 Rhea Ripley confronts SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair

Rhea Ripley teamed up with Finn Balor to take on Edge and Beth Phoenix in a Mixed Tag Team Match at the Elimination Chamber. The Judgment Day members lost, leaving Ripley to focus on her title feud on the Road to WrestleMania. The Women's Royal Rumble winner will now go after the SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.

Charlotte defeated Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania three years ago to win the NXT Women's Championship. The Queen believes she still has the upper hand in the title feud with The Nightmare. The latter will look to prove Charlotte wrong when they cross paths on SmackDown tonight. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top at the end of this confrontation.

#4 Rey Mysterio set to square off against Karrion Kross

Karrion Kross has spent the last few months tormenting Rey Mysterio on SmackDown. The masked legend will want to settle the score once and for all tonight when the two superstars lock horns in a singles match. But this bout could see Rey Mysterio's son Dominik make his presence known by working against his dad.

The 'hardened criminal' will accompany Rhea Ripley on SmackDown this week. He did not hold back while dissing his father in interviews, whom he lovingly called his "deadbeat dad." A potential meeting between Rey Mysterio and Dominik tonight could lay the foundation for a huge WrestleMania feud between the father and the son.

#5 Top babyfaces join forces for a six-man tag team match against The Imperium

This week on SmackDown, Braun Strowman, Ricochet, and Madcap Moss will align forces to take on The Imperium in a six-man tag team match. All three superstars have previously challenged Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship, but could not dethrone the Imperium leader.

Gunther is enjoying a dominant run as a top champion on the blue brand and will look to lead his team to victory this week. Strowman and Ricochet have been competing as a tag team lately, but it will be interesting to see how they work alongside Madcap Moss in tonight's match.

Find out who Eric Bischoff chose as his heels of the year ahead of Roman Reigns & MJF here.

Poll : 0 votes