SmackDown Preview: Roman Reigns ruins reunion with Jey Uso, Sami Zayn brings new ally in war against The Bloodline, 15-time champion finally snaps

WWE SmackDown has an entertaining show lined up for fans this week. A huge Fatal 5-Way Match to determine a title contender for a championship match at WrestleMania Hollywood is scheduled to take place. Top WWE Superstars will face new challenges in their respective storylines on the Road to WrestleMania.

However, the biggest story on SmackDown will revolve around Jey Uso's reunion with Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief will want answers from his Right Hand Man as there are still concerns about the latter's ulterior motives.

Here, we look at things that can transpire on WWE SmackDown this week. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1 Roman Reigns confronts Jey Uso over recent disobedience

Last week on SmackDown, Roman Reigns made it clear that he would hold Jimmy Uso responsible if Jey Uso didn't show up to reconcile with The Bloodline. Fast forward to this week's RAW, Jey made a surprise appearance and betrayed Sami Zayn for Jimmy. The Usos then launched a brutal attack on The Master Strategist, during which Jey repeatedly mocked the latter for thinking he would be picked over The Bloodline.

Reigns must be glad to see Jey Uso finally pick his brother over Sami Zayn. However, The Tribal Chief might still question Jey's motives as he could have jeopardized Reigns' win in the title match against Sami Zayn. Roman Reigns might see Jey as a threat and will look to eliminate all doubts by any means necessary to keep his faction strong on the Road to WrestleMania.

#2 Sami Zayn brings Cody Rhodes to stun The Bloodline on SmackDown

Sami Zayn saved Kevin Owens from The Bloodline after the opening match on RAW this week. But when Zayn ran into trouble following the main event, he had a different friend come to his rescue. The Usos' brutal attack on Sami Zayn prompted Cody Rhodes to run out in the latter's defense.

Since Kevin Owens has repeatedly turned down Sami Zayn's offer to join forces in their war against The Bloodline, the latter might find a reliable ally in Cody Rhodes. The two superstars could work together to attack Roman Reigns and his family on the blue brand. After all, a unified Bloodline also bears bad news for Rhodes during his WrestleMania feud with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Spartaprime @Spartaprime Sami Zayn found an allie with Cody Rhodes in his battle with Roman Reigns Bloodline #WWERaw Sami Zayn found an allie with Cody Rhodes in his battle with Roman Reigns Bloodline #WWERaw https://t.co/0zIT22I8Eo

Moreover, it could perfectly set up the desperate need for a third superstar to join Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes when The Bloodline still outnumbers them. This, in turn, would lay the groundwork for Kevin Owens eventually coming to his friend's aid. Zayn has craftily attacked Bloodline members on SmackDown in the last few weeks. It will be interesting to see how he gets revenge on tonight's show.

#3 Intercontinental Champion Gunther meets his WrestleMania challenger

This week on SmackDown, five top superstars will lock horns in a massive Fatal 5-Way Qualifying Match. The winner will earn a title shot at the Intercontinental Championship and challenge Gunther for the gold at WrestleMania 39. This bout will witness Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Xavier Woods, Karrion Kross, and LA Knight square off in a highly physical contest.

Gunther will be the champion for more than 300 days when he puts his title on the line at WrestleMania. He has delivered great matches against Sheamus in the past. The Celtic Warrior is eager for another title shot, but his friend Drew McIntyre feels he deserves the opportunity now. The disagreement between the two superstars was evident last week and could lead to a potential betrayal.

LA Knight wants the WrestleMania stage to have an "LA moment." However, Xavier Woods is determined to humble Knight on SmackDown. Karrion Kross has no active feud ahead of this match, but he was involved in a rivalry with McIntyre. Each superstar can make for a compelling challenger against Gunther. It will be interesting to see who emerges victorious from this high-stakes in-ring battle on SmackDown.

#4 Braun Strowman and Ricochet take on The Viking Raiders

Ricochet @KingRicochet I would NOT want to be the Viking Raiders. Tomorrow…we send them back to the motherland!



Don’t believe us? Fool around and find out! Yooooo! Look at Braun’s faceI would NOT want to be the Viking Raiders. Tomorrow…we send them back to the motherland!Don’t believe us? Fool around and find out! #SmackDown Yooooo! Look at Braun’s face 😯 I would NOT want to be the Viking Raiders. Tomorrow…we send them back to the motherland! Don’t believe us? Fool around and find out! #SmackDown https://t.co/MRPzgmtxYY

The growing dispute between Sheamus and Drew McIntyre has seemingly confirmed the end of their feud with The Viking Raiders. This week on SmackDown, Braun Strowman and Ricochet will take on Erik and Ivar in a tag team match.

Strowman and Ricochet have impressed WWE fans with their recent run together. The two superstars are over with the crowd and could solidify their position on the tag team roster with a big win over The Viking Raiders. Their potential feud will benefit both teams, especially Erik and Ivar, who desperately need a good storyline on SmackDown.

#5 Rey Mysterio finally snaps on SmackDown

Rey Mysterio moved to the blue brand to avoid crossing paths with his son Dominik Mysterio and The Judgment Day. But Dominik recently appeared on SmackDown to accompany Rhea Ripley in her title feud with Charlotte Flair on the Road to WrestleMania. This has led to the former tag team champion crossing paths with his father, and he continues to torment his "deadbeat dad."

Rey Mysterio now looks like he has had enough of his son's antics. The WWE Universe patiently waits for the masked legend to snap and hit his son for his disrespectful behavior. Dominik has done a phenomenal job of gaining heat from fans lately, and it will account for an epic moment when Rey eventually slaps him across the face.

The father-son duo is expected to lock horns at WrestleMania next month. Will we finally see Rey Mysterio and Dominik take their feud inside the squared circle tonight on SmackDown? Only time will tell.

