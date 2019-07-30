SmackDown Preview: WWE legend returns for SummerSlam match, Wyatt's next victim revealed?

A tense confrontation last week

Tonight is the second last episode of WWE SmackDown Live before SummerSlam 2019. On the SmackDown side of things, the build towards the biggest party of the summer has been absolutely fantastic.

The primary rivalry, of course, is Kofi Kingston vs Randy Orton in what is going to be a match ten years in the making. They only had one confrontation so far but the tension and the fire that the two men spat at each other has created an instant sense of excitement.

Since they didn't have an episode solely dedicated to the legends of the company, they've had more time to build these rivalries and create a bigger sense of anticipation for their shows. Tonight is no different as we're set for an action-packed episode on the blue brand.

Tonight is going to see the return of two legends, The New Day taking on a menacing duo and Finn Balor take on a 2-time World Champion. Here's what you need to look forward to tonight!

#5. The New Day take on Drew McIntyre & Elias

Will the champions prevail?

Kevin Owens has been the voice of reason for the WWE Universe and the SmackDown Live locker room, continuing to be the voice of the voiceless against the tyrant/commissioner Shane McMahon.

The New Day have been among the many who have voiced their support for Kevin Owens and his stance and if there's anything that Shane McMahon doesn't like, it's people opposing him.

It seems as though he's taken a step further, wanting to punish The New day by taking on the duo of Drew McIntyre and Elias. The New Day have faced tougher challenges before but this isn't going to be a walk in the park by any means. Will the Power of Positivity help The New Day overcome McMahon's henchmen?

