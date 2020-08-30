Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

SmackDown's biggest winners and losers for Aug. 28

Well isn
Well isn't this shocking?!
J.M. Carpenter
ANALYST
Modified 30 Aug 2020, 02:29 IST
Feature
Advertisement

Friday's episode of SmackDown was in a unique spot. It was simultaneously the fallout show to SummerSlam and the go-home show to Payback. Thus, the stakes were higher than usual, and indeed, we saw a seismic shift in the blue brand's pecking order.

Who got the most and least out of SmackDown last night? What hints did it give us for Payback and the storylines going forward into the final third of the year? Let's take a look.

SmackDown Winner: Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn was the latest in this season of returns, strutting out on SmackDown with his Intercontinental Championship in tow. Fans remember that he was the champion before he took some time off due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the spring. Now he's back on SmackDown was got in Jeff Hardy's face and emphatically challenged the new champion.

This sets up an interesting story that viewers don't see in WWE often, but it is the norm in boxing and mixed martial arts. In those sports, champions that can't defend their titles retain them on hold. Later, they must fight the interim champions that are crowned in their absence to determine an undisputed champion.

This is the situation that played out last night. It could be an interesting part of SmackDown's mid-card, or at least Payback. We'll see what happens.

Loser: Matt Riddle

Advertisement

This entire segment was flat. Matt Riddle's style of speaking doesn't fit long promos and Baron Corbin just seems to drag down everyone he gets involved with.

Matt Riddle's talent lies chiefly in his in-ring style. Hopefully, the company will get back to promoting him as a great wrestler. He should get this feud with Baron Corbin over quickly and move on to something more fulfilling.

1 / 3 NEXT
Published 30 Aug 2020, 02:29 IST
WWE SmackDown The Golden Role Models Roman Reigns Paul Heyman
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी