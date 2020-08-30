SmackDown's biggest winners and losers for Aug. 28

Friday's episode of SmackDown was in a unique spot. It was simultaneously the fallout show to SummerSlam and the go-home show to Payback. Thus, the stakes were higher than usual, and indeed, we saw a seismic shift in the blue brand's pecking order.

Who got the most and least out of SmackDown last night? What hints did it give us for Payback and the storylines going forward into the final third of the year? Let's take a look.

SmackDown Winner: Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn was the latest in this season of returns, strutting out on SmackDown with his Intercontinental Championship in tow. Fans remember that he was the champion before he took some time off due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the spring. Now he's back on SmackDown was got in Jeff Hardy's face and emphatically challenged the new champion.

This sets up an interesting story that viewers don't see in WWE often, but it is the norm in boxing and mixed martial arts. In those sports, champions that can't defend their titles retain them on hold. Later, they must fight the interim champions that are crowned in their absence to determine an undisputed champion.

This is the situation that played out last night. It could be an interesting part of SmackDown's mid-card, or at least Payback. We'll see what happens.

Loser: Matt Riddle

Advertisement

This entire segment was flat. Matt Riddle's style of speaking doesn't fit long promos and Baron Corbin just seems to drag down everyone he gets involved with.

Matt Riddle's talent lies chiefly in his in-ring style. Hopefully, the company will get back to promoting him as a great wrestler. He should get this feud with Baron Corbin over quickly and move on to something more fulfilling.