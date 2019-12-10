SmackDown's Sami Zayn turns up on RAW, hints that he'll now manage underutilized Superstar

Sami Zayn shocked Kevin Owens

Tonight's RAW saw SmackDown Superstar Sami Zayn interrupt Kevin Owens to reveal that he had procured a "managerial license" and hint that he'd be managing a RAW Superstar - much like he has WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

Backstage, earlier in the night, Kevin Owens was on the hunt for AOP when he ran into one Mojo Rawley, who tried to mock and mislead KO regarding the whereabouts of the dominant tag team, only to be slapped by the former WWE Universal Champion.

Well, when KO went to the ring to call out AOP, he'd be greeted with a very familiar entrance theme - Sami Zayn.

Zayn revealed that he was a SmackDown Superstar, but that he'd procured a managerial license to appear on the show, despite seeing himself as more of a "liberator" than a manager.

Will Sami Zayn continue to be on both RAW and SmackDown as a manager or "liberator"? Only time will tell - but one thing is for sure, both the WWE Universe and Kevin Owens were shocked to see the former NXT Champion when he showed up on the red brand tonight, and most likely even more shocked to see Zayn paired with Mojo Rawley.

