SmackDown Season Premiere: 5 WWE Superstars who impressed this week (October 16, 2020)

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown featured just four matches. One of those matches, The Street Profits vs Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships, ended in no-disqualification. Apart from that, the main event saw a historical title match booked for the show in which Roman Reigns successfully defended his WWE Universal Championship.

We saw Triple H and Stephanie McMahon kickstart the show by introducing the new SmackDown roster. Soon after that, a brawl broke out between all the Superstars. Later in the night, we saw the return of Daniel Bryan who was then confronted by Seth Rollins. This segment eventually led to a brief altercation between the Superstars before the Mysterios and Buddy Murphy made their presence known.

WWE SmackDown had also scheduled a contract signing between Bayley and Sasha Banks, but the Women's Champion refused to put pen to paper.

In this article, we will take a look at five WWE Superstars who impressed on SmackDown tonight. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1 Impressed on SmackDown: Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns used this submission move to win tonight

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns feature in a historic match on SmackDown this week. For the first time in the history of the Blue brand, the Universal Championship was on the line and the title was successfully defended. This match saw Reigns absolutely annihilating Strowman inside the squared circle.

Reigns was quick to take control of the match soon after the bell rang. He went on to attack Strowman while the latter struggled to gain the upper hand for a long time. The closing moments of their title match on SmackDown saw Reigns once again relying on a low blow.

Unfortunately for him, Strowman still managed to kick out of the pinfall which left Reigns in complete shock. As a result, the champion resorted to using a submission move in order to ensure a victory for himself and retain his title on SmackDown.

But that was not the end. Reigns went on to brutalize Braun Strowman even after the match. He hit the Monster Among Men with multiple chair shots while the former Universal Champion was down on the mat.

Reigns' heel turn has grabbed everyone's attention and the treatment that he handed out to Strowman on SmackDown tonight established him as the biggest villain in the business at the moment.

Reigns is at his best in WWE right now and every bit of build-up for his Hell in a Cell match against Jey Uso is looking incredible. We hope to see more of The Big Dog in this current persona and it will be interesting to see what the creative team has in store for SmackDown's go-home episode before the Hell In A Cell PPV.