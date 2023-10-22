SmackDown star to cause more tension between General Managers? - 4 possible finishes for Jey Uso vs. Damian Priest on WWE RAW

WWE just had a massive edition of Friday Night SmackDown, where over 14,000 fans were in attendance. That momentum will continue this Monday Night on RAW, as according to WrestleTix, over 10,000 fans will be at the big show.

RAW will be held at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Stars such as Rhea Ripley, Logan Paul, Becky Lynch, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and Indi Hartwell, among others, have been booked for the show. This could mean in a match, a promo, a backstage segment, or an appearance in some other fashion.

Additionally, Main Event Jey Uso has been booked for a match. He will go one-on-one with Damian Priest. The Judgment Day initially tried to recruit Jey upon his arrival at the red brand, but the latter rejected their offer. That has led to a bitter feud emerging.

In this article, we will take a look at the upcoming RAW bout and attempt to predict how the match will end. While there are an infinite amount of ways a match can conclude, this list will give four likely possibilities. How will Jey and Damian end?

Below are four possible finishes for Jey Uso vs. Damian Priest on WWE RAW.

#4. Jey Uso could beat Priest cleanly

Jey Uso has been an extremely successful WWE Superstar. He, alongside his brother Jimmy Uso, won tag team gold on numerous occasions over the past decade. In fact, they hold the record for the longest Tag Title reign in the company's history.

His success doesn't end with just The Usos, however. Jey recently won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles with Cody Rhodes. Plus, while he hasn't hit similar heights as a singles star yet, he has won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal in the past.

Above all of his accolades, Jey is riding a wave of momentum. When he and Damian Priest clash on RAW, a massive Superkick and an Uso Splash off of the top rope could seal the deal and give Jey a massive victory.

#3. The Judgment Day may help Damian Priest win

The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day runs WWE. This has been a point emphasized by Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio for over a year now. Given the fact that all four stars are champions, this point may be accurate.

Perhaps the biggest reason why the fearsome foursome is so successful in WWE comes down to teamwork and unity. Despite occasional flare-ups, they always have each other's backs, even if it is at the expense of other superstars.

When Damian Priest and Jey Uso clash on Monday Night RAW, an interference may prove to be Jey's downfall. Dirty Dom could distract the referee long enough for either Finn or Rhea to nail Jey. This could then allow Priest to pick up the scraps and win the bout by pinfall.

#2. Cody Rhodes could help Jey overcome Priest and The Judgment Day

Cody Rhodes on RAW

As noted, Jey Uso will inevitably have to deal with the number's game on WWE Monday Night RAW. The likes of Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Rhea Ripley could all interfere on Damian's behalf. In fact, so could JD McDonagh.

Thankfully, Jey isn't completely void of friends. He has been very close to Sami Zayn, although there's some tension there. Those issues stem from Kevin Owens being traded to SmackDown thanks to Uso's arrival.

Jey is in luck, however, as he's also now close with Cody Rhodes. The pair held the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles together, and this could mean that Rhodes will even the odds on RAW. If The American Nightmare prevents interference, Priest may get hit with a Superkick and thus lose via pinfall.

#1. Jimmy Uso may show up on WWE RAW despite Adam Pearce's wishes

Last week on Monday Night RAW, Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes defended their coveted WWE Tag Team Titles against The Judgment Day. The popular tandem ultimately lost thanks to interference from SmackDown's Jimmy Uso.

There's a chance that Main Event Jey Uso could experience deja vu on WWE Monday Night RAW. His twin may run his own play yet again and show up on the red brand to cost his brother another major victory.

If Jimmy does indeed interrupt this big-time bout, the fallout would be quite interesting. He could potentially be fined just like Jey was for appearing on SmackDown by Nick Aldis. It may also cause more trouble between the two General Managers, perhaps creating more tension ahead of the 2023 Survivor Series Premium Live Event.