SmackDown star must turn heel after 1008 days to cost Randy Orton if he faces Gunther at WWE King & Queen of the Ring

Randy Orton is one win away from qualifying for the King of the Ring tournament final where the WWE SmackDown Superstar would face Gunther. The Viper battles Tama Tonga this Friday in the last semifinal bout. He's dealt with The Bloodline throughout and that rivalry will come to a head on the blue brand.

The 14-time world champion could be headed for the King & Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event to face WWE RAW star Gunther. But, his hopes of wearing the crown should be dashed by an unlikely name. Kevin Owens should stun the WWE and his recent tag partner by costing The Apex Predator in Saudi Arabia.

Kevin Owens has also been embroiled in The Bloodline storyline, with Randy Orton recently coming to his rescue. Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga defeated the duo at Backlash: France, courtesy Tonga Loa's interference.

The Prizefighter has somewhat taken a backseat to Orton in the main event picture. His jealousy should boil over, leading to a betrayal of epic proportions to kickstart a much-needed heel turn. The last time KO was a villain was two years and nine months ago.

Randy Orton's rivalry with The Bloodline on SmackDown has run its course

Randy Orton has only been feuding with Solo Sikoa's version of The Bloodline due to Kevin Owens. The Apex Predator came to the rescue when KO was getting attacked by the faction on WWE SmackDown (April 26).

The former Legacy leader has been at loggerheads with Sikoa and his gang since then. Tama Tonga tried getting physical with RKO last week on SmackDown but Sikoa kept him at bay.

Randy Orton will square off with Tama Tonga this Friday and it could and should be the end of his rivalry with the group. He needs something more personal and a feud with Kevin Owens could be huge heading into the summer and towards WWE Summerslam.

Gunther would majorly benefit from winning the King of the Ring tournament

Randy Orton doesn't have much else to achieve in WWE as he's enjoyed a legendary career. The SmackDown star has won 14 world titles, two Royal Rumble matches and has main evented WrestleMania.

Gunther is headed towards the main event scene after dropping the Intercontinental Championship to Sami Zayn at 'Mania XL. The Ring General is one of the faces of the Triple H era and making him King of the Ring would add another layer to his character.

The Austrian heavyweight will also be able to boast of a win against a legend like Orton. Gunther has beaten several names on the main roster but perhaps none as big as The Legend Killer.

Gunther could venture towards the WWE World Heavyweight Championship title scene with a victory at King & Queen of the Ring. He recently expressed his desire to be champion when returning to his homeland. The Bash in Berlin PLE is on August 31, which takes place in Austria's neighboring country, Germany.

Kevin Owens needs a new direction on SmackDown and a heel turn could be enthralling

Kevin Owens' future with WWE is somewhat uncertain as his contract is reportedly set to expire in early 2025. The former ROH star touched on his contractual situation earlier this month and suggested he's keen to stay:

"I really don’t take anything for granted, I’ve nine months left on my contact, and I don’t know what can happen from here on out... There’s some very, very, very special people that work behind the scenes that I’ve become very close with, and I really can’t imagine not seeing them as part of my life." [H/T - Metro]

The Prizefighter should be given something exciting to sink his teeth into this year. He spent last year putting several talents over, including United States Champion Logan Paul.

A heel turn could help reignite Owens as a main event talent on WWE SmackDown as he does his best work as a villain, according to many fans. He's created many memorable moments as the bad guy, including attacking John Cena on his main roster debut. Randy Orton could be another WWE legend who KO looks to take down and that should start by inadvertently crowning Gunther.

