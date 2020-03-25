SmackDown star reveals why some members of the WWE roster frustrate him

Baron Corbin reveals his frustration with some members of the WWE roster.

Corbin has feuded for Roman Reigns for much of 2020 but looks likely to face Elias at WrestleMania.

Baron Corbin hinted that some members of the WWE roster are just happy to be there

Baron Corbin has spent a large chunk of 2020 feuding with Roman Reigns. The two have had a number of big matches including their steel cage match at WWE Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia.

Corbin was recently a guest on Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast. During the show, Corbin discussed his frustration with some members of the roster. Corbin said that he was always aiming for the top and gunning for John Cena and Roman Reigns' spots at the top of the card but some Superstars were happy to just collect a paycheck:

If you don't want that spot, you don't belong here. I think that would frustrate a lot of people because I think people are content sitting in the middle or sitting at home and getting paid, and that irritates me to no end because I'm going if you don't want to be the best here, don't be here. Leave because you're hurting what we do. (H/T WINC)

Roman Reigns will challenge Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania while Corbin looks set to face Elias. Elias teamed up with Mojo Rawley and Rob Gronkowski on the latest episode of RAW and attacked Corbin.