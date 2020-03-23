10 Superstars with the most matches in WWE history

Chris Jericho is the only member of this list wrestling for a rival promotion.

John Cena's position on this list could surprise you.

Although it's the main event players who are seen as top stars in WWE, there are a number of solid wrestlers who dedicatedly wrestle week in and week out for fans. These guys are the real workhorses and although they sometimes get overlooked, we decided to take some time and take a look at them. Here are the Superstars with the most matches in the WWE. A couple of these could definitely surprise you.

Note: This list includes matches in WWE. The number of matches are updated until March 2020 (Data Courtesy: ProfightDB)

#10 R-Truth - 1094

R-Truth

We start off our list with fan-favorite R-Truth, who currently sits #10 on the list of most matches inside a WWE ring. Truth has had a very successful career in WWE, winning a tag-team championship, the United States Championship twice as well two hardcore championships. Let’s not forget that the man is also a 35-time WWE 24X7 Champion.

So far in his WWE career, Truth has had 1094 matches. During his WWE career, Truth has shared the ring with greats like John Cena, Kane and Daniel Bryan. Despite being around for years, Truth is still as popular and entertaining as ever with fans and recently even cracked Brock Lesnar up during a live segment.

#9 Chris Jericho - 1100

Chris Jericho

Next up is Chris Jericho. Although he’s currently signed to All Elite Wrestling, Jericho’s time in WWE will always be legendary. During his nearly two-decade-long career with WWE, Jericho racked up a total of 1100 appearances in the company. During his career, Jericho has reinvented himself a number of times, keeping his character fresh, something he’s doing as well as ever in AEW right now.

Jericho is a 6-time world champion in the WWE and also holds the record for most Intercontinental Championships - at 9.

