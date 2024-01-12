SmackDown star to revert to old ways following Nick Aldis call out? Piecing together potential clues

Nick Aldis recently responded to a SmackDown star’s call out on social media. The General Manager said they’d have to earn the opportunity for a title match. The person in question is none other than Zelina Vega. Could she revert to the old ways following her interaction with the boss on social media?

In her response to Aldis, Zelina said she’d already earned her opportunity for a championship match. The First Lady of LWO last competed for a world title at Backlash 2023, failing to capture the SmackDown Women’s Championship from Rhea Ripley.

Ideally, Nick Aldis would have Zelina Vega compete in a number one contender’s match for the WWE Women’s Championship on SmackDown in the lead-up to Royal Rumble since IYO SKY doesn’t have an opponent for the upcoming PLE.

A heel turn for Zelina Vega, especially at this stage where LWO is already fractured, won’t make sense. Plus, Triple H might not want to book another heel challenger versus heel champion match for the 2024 Royal Rumble if he plans on booking Rhea Ripley versus Nia Jax.

Nick Aldis to book Roman Reigns in a blockbuster match on WWE SmackDown? Looking at the possibility

Roman Reigns influenced the outcome of the triple threat match last week on WWE SmackDown. The Tribal Chief attacked LA Knight, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles to cause a no-contest finish.

His actions prompted Nick Aldis to book him in a Fatal Four-Way match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble.

Ideally, The Bloodline would square off against Orton, Knight, and Styles in a huge six-man tag team match in the lead-up to the PLE. Aldis could book the match during his potential interaction with Paul Heyman on SmackDown this Friday.

Check out the match card for this week below:

LWO vs. Los Lotharios

Bayley vs. Bianca Belair

Cameron Grimes vs. Grayson Waller

AJ Styles, Randy Orton & LA Knight segment

Sportskeeda will have full coverage of the show as it airs.

