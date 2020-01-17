SmackDown Superstar still the favorite to challenge Bayley at WrestleMania 36

Who is taking on Bayley at WrestleMania?

As reported previously, much of the card for WrestleMania 36 is still up in the air. There is however, a plan in place for the SmackDown Women's Championship. As of right now, Bayley is expected to still be the Champion once April rolls around, and the favorite to challenge her for the title remains Sasha Banks.

Sportskeeda Journalist Tom Colohue released his latest YouTube video on Thursday, and is reporting that this is a match WWE officials have been wanting to do for some time.

"There is a disappointment among WWE management that they haven't managed to make that match happen yet. This is something they really want to see happen. This is something both women really want to see happen... and it could be sort of be a crowning achievement for Bayley, who has been up and down on the roster so far."

Plans for how the match will come about are still unknown. Colohue says Sasha Banks is still in play to win the Royal Rumble and could simply choose to challenge her best friend to a match at The Showcase Of The Immortals, although that is not the likeliest outcome at this time.

Colohue also says there is a possibility that Alexa Bliss is added to the match to make it a Triple Threat, but speculates that she's more likely to be challenging for the Tag Team Titles with Nikki Cross.

There is no word on any WrestleMania plans for Lacey Evans, who has been heavily involved with both Bayley and Sasha Banks for the last several weeks on SmackDown.

