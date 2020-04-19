SmackDown Superstar aiming to win WWE Championship, nine years after last title reign

Drew McIntyre

The Miz has revealed that his main goal in WWE right now is to win the WWE Championship again.

In November 2010, “The A-Lister” cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Randy Orton to win the WWE Championship for the first time in his career.

Although he went on to have a successful 160-day reign as a WWE Champion, which included a WrestleMania main-event victory over John Cena, The Miz has hardly featured in any WWE Championship storylines since losing the title in May 2011.

Speaking on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast, the 39-year-old made it clear that he still plans to win WWE’s most prestigious title – currently held by Drew McIntyre – one day.

“Right now, I am fighting each and every time I go out in a WWE ring to make sure that I am worthy of a WWE Championship shot. If people don’t believe it, then it’s my job to make sure that people believe it.”

The Miz’s WWE Championship credentials

The Miz has won the WWE Championship, Intercontinental Championship (x8), United States Championship (x2), and Tag Team Championship (x8) during his time in WWE, as well as the 2010 Money in the Bank match and the 2018 Mixed Match Challenge (w/Asuka).

He added in the interview that, regardless of how much he wants to regain the WWE Championship, he knows that fans ultimately have the power to influence whether it will ever happen.

“It starts with the fans. If the fans start believing that you are worthy of the WWE title, then guess what? Everyone else is gonna start believing.”

Given that The Miz is currently a SmackDown Superstar and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is on RAW, the WrestleMania 27 main-eventer will likely have to wait until the next draft to receive an opportunity at the WWE Championship.

Please credit Impaulsive and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use quotes from this article.