SmackDown before WrestleMania 39 Preview: Roman Reigns sacrifices The Bloodline, last-minute surprise for former world champion

We are all set for the final episode of WWE SmackDown before WrestleMania 39. The blue brand will witness its biggest storylines meet the final turn before they reach their conclusion at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

As of this writing, WWE has only made three announcements for the upcoming show. These include Roman Reigns' return and two big matches involving WrestleMania plans.

Here, we look at a few things that could unfold on SmackDown's go-home show before WrestleMania Hollywood. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1 Roman Reigns returns on WWE SmackDown

WWE has confirmed that Roman Reigns will appear on the blue brand's final show before WrestleMania 39. He will cross paths with Cody Rhodes for the last time before their title match. It is expected that The Usos might end up meeting Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in the same segment.

The Bloodline still outnumbers Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn by one because of Solo Sikoa. The latter's undefeated streak on the main roster ended at the hands of The American Nightmare on RAW earlier this week. Thus, Sikoa will have vengeance on his mind. The Tribal Chief could use the number's game by having The Bloodline members launch a brutal attack on the babyfaces.

Reigns would want the challengers to get the worse of the exchange in hopes of gaining an early advantage ahead of their title matches. But it won't be easy to stand tall over a united Rhodes, Zayn, and Owens when they arrive on SmackDown with a mutual goal to destroy The Bloodline.

Hence, we might see Reigns deploy a vicious plan to protect himself on the show. He might pull off the ultimate heel move by carefully moving out of the way, leaving The Bloodline members alone to fight the RAW Superstars. This would also give Jey Uso the final ammunition to betray Roman Reigns and possibly cost him his title win at WrestleMania.

#2 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal changes WrestleMania plans

WWE has announced a massive Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal for tonight. Top superstars from RAW and SmackDown will strive to win the prestigious bout. It is interesting to note that Bobby Lashley is booked to compete in this contest. The All Mighty was set to face Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania, but the latter's absence due to an undisclosed illness forced a change of plans.

Lashley has openly stated that he has worked too hard to be denied a match at WrestleMania and is desperate for an opponent. He might bump into one superstar in a similar predicament -- LA Knight. Their meeting at the Battle Royal could set up a last-minute WrestleMania match between the two superstars.

#3 Title challengers join forces against Imperium on SmackDown

Imperium's leader Gunther will put his Intercontinental Championship on the line against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in a triple-threat match at 'Mania. But before that, the challengers will join forces for a tag team match against Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. This is one of WWE's favorite angles to play, where they get two superstars in conflict to "co-exist" ahead of their big match.

However, his contest might hold everyone's interest on SmackDown as Drew McIntyre has shown signs of a heel turn over the past few weeks. While we expect a brief confrontation between McIntyre and Sheamus, they would also like to even the score with Gunther, who wrecked them last week on SmackDown.

#4 Rey Mysterio destroys Dominik on SmackDown before WrestleMania 39 match

One of the most satisfying moments on the Road to WrestleMania saw Rey Mysterio finally snap and attack his son Dominik. The latter spent several months tormenting his "Deadbeat Dad," but the masked legend had had enough when Dominik insulted his mother on live television.

The father-and-son duo is set to lock horns in a singles match at WrestleMania 39. Before that, WWE will induct Rey Mysterio into the Hall of Fame. While there have been no announcements regarding his segment so far, Rey might come out to address the fans before the historic moment in his career.

As has been the case lately, Dominik might interrupt his dad, but Rey Mysterio won't hold back from punching his son this time. The crowd erupted with a deafening pop last week when Rey Mysterio finally hit Dominik on SmackDown, and the reaction will be louder if they engage in an all-out brawl.

