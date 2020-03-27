Social media reacts to stunning reports that Roman Reigns is out of WrestleMania

Roman Reigns is out of WrestleMania, according to reports

WrestleMania, the biggest show of the WWE calendar, is now just a little over a week away and news has broken of a possible major change to the show.

WWE Universal Champion Goldberg was readying himself to defend his Championship - won at Super ShowDown against Bray Wyatt - against Roman Reigns.

Those plans appear to have been blown out of the water, however, following major rumors that Reigns has opted to pull out of the match, and WrestleMania as a whole, over concerns for his health.

The Big Dog, of course, completed a remarkable comeback from leukemia recently and felt that working at WWE's Performance Center across WrestleMania weekend would only serve to be a detriment to his health amid the global coronavirus pandemic. WWE are said to have respected his decision.

While no one will begrudge Reigns making a decision that clearly centers around his own health and well-being, there's also no doubt that it's another huge blow to WrestleMania as a whole, with the show already forced to move away from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay - and the 60,000 live crowd - owing to global concerns over coronavirus.

The news, as you'd expect, triggered a massive response on social media with fans all around the world joining wrestling journalists in chipping in with their reaction and perspective.

UK journalist Alex McCarthy sent his "full respect and love" to Reigns, a view echoed by Sportskeeda's own Gary Cassidy:

Roman Reigns is OUT of WrestleMania 36. He's told WWE he doesn't feel comfortable performing during the coronavirus pandemic due to his impaired immune system as a result of his battles with leukemia. [@WrestlingSheet]



Full respect and love to Roman for a brave decision. — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) March 27, 2020

Roman Reigns is out of WrestleMania!@ryansatin reports that Reigns told WWE he didn’t feel comfortable doing any more shows right now due to being immunocompromised from his battle with leukemia, and WWE honored his request.



Full respect to The Big Dog. Health comes first! pic.twitter.com/0vy3vitlTr — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) March 27, 2020

The Miami Herald's Scott Fishman rightly pointed out that it would have been a far from the easy decision for Reigns to make:

Roman Reigns stepping out of #WrestleMania I’m sure weighed on him heavily. You know how much #WWE and fulfilling his commitments means to him. Disappointed fans is the last thing he would want to do. It’s why he even came back after battling leukemia. Respect his decision. — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) March 27, 2020

One Roman Reigns fan site applauded the decision taken by the former Shield member, while other fans on Twitter were clearly emotional over the news:

If the Rumours turn out to be true, i fully support @WWERomanReigns and his Decision. His Health (and his Family) are far more important than any Match or any Title. ! #romanreigns #romanempire pic.twitter.com/hevdhNm6lh — theromanreignsempirecom | Fansite for Roman Reigns (@TheRREmpire_) March 27, 2020

I'm sorry if I don't respond to anything right now, kinda need to get my head around what is going on with Roman and on a personal level. I will be back to check my mentions I promise! I'll leave you an image that is beautiful calm and inspiring. #RomanReigns a blessing ❤ pic.twitter.com/ZKtdECbZS0 — Handy (@Handy_Red_) March 27, 2020

It was perhaps clear that Roman had his health on his mind recently - just yesterday he tweeted in support and solidarity of those suffering from illness:

Having to stay home is tough for kids. This is even more so for children with cancer, like leukemia survivor, King. @LLSUSA and I encourage you all to hang in there. LLS is here to help cancer survivors during these difficult times. Learn more: https://t.co/FZATSVSbiv pic.twitter.com/GdQNWHLu2c — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) March 26, 2020