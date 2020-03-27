Social media reacts to stunning reports that Roman Reigns is out of WrestleMania
WrestleMania, the biggest show of the WWE calendar, is now just a little over a week away and news has broken of a possible major change to the show.
WWE Universal Champion Goldberg was readying himself to defend his Championship - won at Super ShowDown against Bray Wyatt - against Roman Reigns.
Those plans appear to have been blown out of the water, however, following major rumors that Reigns has opted to pull out of the match, and WrestleMania as a whole, over concerns for his health.
The Big Dog, of course, completed a remarkable comeback from leukemia recently and felt that working at WWE's Performance Center across WrestleMania weekend would only serve to be a detriment to his health amid the global coronavirus pandemic. WWE are said to have respected his decision.
While no one will begrudge Reigns making a decision that clearly centers around his own health and well-being, there's also no doubt that it's another huge blow to WrestleMania as a whole, with the show already forced to move away from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay - and the 60,000 live crowd - owing to global concerns over coronavirus.
The news, as you'd expect, triggered a massive response on social media with fans all around the world joining wrestling journalists in chipping in with their reaction and perspective.
UK journalist Alex McCarthy sent his "full respect and love" to Reigns, a view echoed by Sportskeeda's own Gary Cassidy:
The Miami Herald's Scott Fishman rightly pointed out that it would have been a far from the easy decision for Reigns to make:
One Roman Reigns fan site applauded the decision taken by the former Shield member, while other fans on Twitter were clearly emotional over the news:
It was perhaps clear that Roman had his health on his mind recently - just yesterday he tweeted in support and solidarity of those suffering from illness:Published 27 Mar 2020, 15:39 IST