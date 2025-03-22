Solo Sikoa to add 34-year-old star to replace Jacob Fatu; WrestleMania twist? 4 Predictions for the new Bloodline following SmackDown

The new Bloodline seems to have a few problems following the latest edition of WWE SmackDown.

Ad

Jacob Fatu and Braun Strowman went head to head in another battle of the monsters to determine the next challenger for the United States Championship. However, Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga ruined the party as they attacked Strowman and awarded him a disqualification win.

LA Knight cleared the ring as the new Bloodline beat down Braun Strowman after the match. It was clear that Jacob Fatu wasn’t happy with Solo Sikoa’s decision to cost him the contest.

Ad

Trending

Check out the four predictions of the new Bloodline after Solo Sikoa cost Jacob Fatu on SmackDown.

Brock Lesnar changed major Royal Rumble plans? More details HERE.

#4. The new Bloodline ruins the big match on WWE SmackDown

Braun Strowman won Friday night’s match against Jacob Fatu by disqualification. The win means he will get a shot at LA Knight’s United States Championship on next week’s show in London.

Ad

Knight helped Strowman fend off an attack by the new Bloodline, and it looks like Jacob Fatu, Solo Sikoa, and Tama Tonga will return for revenge. The three heels could spoil the show next week.

WWE fans could see the heels show up during next week's contest and attack both men to end the match in a no-contest. This angle would protect both men, making the United States Championship picture more interesting.

Ad

#3. Jacob Fatu gets the match he's looking for

Ad

It would have been good to see Jacob Fatu get a match for the United States Championship in London. However, the company may have bigger plans for The Samoan Werewolf going forward, as he is currently the top member of the new Bloodline.

Fatu could get the title match for a bigger stage if he attacks both men on next week’s show. Fans could see him tear Braun Strowman and LA Knight apart and demand a championship match.

Ad

Nick Aldis could make a Triple Threat Match for the United States Championship official for WrestleMania 41 with Jacob Fatu in the mix. The angle could see Fatu pin Strowman to win his first singles title in the company.

#2. Solo Sikoa loses his enforcer

Ad

Solo Sikoa’s recent decisions haven’t worked well with the rest of the new Bloodline. He caused a DQ on Friday night, and Jacob Fatu vented his anger backstage.

Fatu worked as Sikoa’s Enforcer in the past, but his loss in the Tribal Combat on RAW’s Netflix premiere has turned the faction on its head. WWE fans could see The Samoan Werewolf walk out of the group in the coming weeks.

Ad

This could allow Fatu to work on his own before WrestleMania 41, possibly get a United States Championship match, or start feuding with Solo Sikoa before The Show of Shows.

#1. Solo adds a new member to the Bloodline

Ad

With tensions rising within the group, Solo Sikoa could continue acting as the leader and make a big decision to infuriate Jacob Fatu even more. He could add a 34-year-old star to the group.

Hikuleo has signed up with the company and awaits his in-ring debut. Recent reports suggest that he is doing well in preparation.

Sikoa could add Hikuleo to the group before or during WrestleMania 41 when Fatu competes for the United States Championship. This could result in Fatu losing the title and being kicked out of the faction, with the 34-year-old replacing him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback