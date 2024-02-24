Solo Sikoa to attack star after ignoring him on purpose on WWE RAW? Exploring the first signs of huge story

WWE RAW saw Solo Sikoa interfere in Cody Rhodes' match against Drew McIntyre at the beginning of a chaotic night for the show. It was an exact throwback to how Rhodes lost at WrestleMania 39, with a distraction allowing Sikoa to hit Rhodes with the Samoan Spike and take him out. However, there was another hint on RAW about the situation with Sikoa.

Sikoa was on RAW with Jimmy Uso. The two had been involved when it came to taking out Cody Rhodes. However, later that night, when it was time to cause a distraction in Jey Uso's match, only Jimmy was there. Solo Sikoa was not involved in the beatdown of his brother.

There was also a clue as to his feelings about Jimmy Uso at one point in the night. There was a moment on RAW backstage during an interview where it looked like Jimmy was thrilled and ready to celebrate with Sikoa.

Expand Tweet

He reached out his hands but was left hanging as Solo Sikoa ignored him and walked away. He later posted the moment to his story, implying that he had intentionally overlooked Jimmy.

He has seemed unhappy with Jimmy Uso on any occasion that they were filmed together. It might be that WWE is building a story between the two brothers, which results in them finally meeting in the ring.

With Jimmy and Jey also reportedly clashing, this could be a triple threat feud building between the three brothers in the future, which could easily result in him getting the big push that Sikoa has always needed.

Solo Sikoa has yet to break through by himself in WWE

Despite being a part of the Bloodline with Roman Reigns, in recent weeks, Solo Sikoa has lost more matches than he's won. The star's not been in the best form, and although he appears threatening, he's done nothing to back it up.

Expand Tweet

As an individual star, he must win matches and prove he can do it in the ring. The star's NXT run showed what he could do, but as long as he plays second fiddle to Reigns without even going for a secondary title, he's being held back now.