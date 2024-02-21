Solo Sikoa confirms he intentionally ignored 38-year-old WWE star on RAW

Solo Sikoa is a star on the rise in WWE, albeit often held back as the "Street Champion" of The Bloodline.

One of the errands he and Jimmy Uso had to do Monday night was to cost Cody Rhodes his match against Drew McIntyre. As a callback to WrestleMania 39's main event, The Enforcer hit a Samoan Spike to Rhodes before McIntyre hit the match-ending Claymore.

Post-match, as Solo and Jimmy were on their way out, Jimmy wanted to high-five his brother. However, Sikoa ignored him. This was an awkward moment on television as Uso kept his hand out for quite some time. On Instagram, Solo Sikoa re-shared WWE's clip of the moment on RAW:

Solo Sikoa's Instagram story.

It remains to be seen if Jimmy Uso will be booted out of The Bloodline. Moreover, the creative team is really shuffling things around on the Road To WrestleMania XL. The first-ever contest between the Uso twins could be an important match for Jimmy and his membership in the Samoan family.

Paul Heyman showed interest in managing the young WWE Superstar

Last year, ahead of The Showcase of Immortals in Hollywood, Paul Heyman was interviewed by Ryan Satin for Out of Character.

During the conversation, the topic of moving on from Roman Reigns to someone else was brought up. The Wiseman boasted about his relationship with The Tribal Chief, saying that it was the best gig. However, Heyman also admitted that if something bigger were to come up, from a story standpoint, he may consider it.

As for managing Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman stated that it would have to be something different from what he has already done with Roman Reigns in WWE:

"I like Solo. But that would have to be something different."

Last Friday night on SmackDown, The Rock officially joined The Bloodline. How the power dynamics between him and the "Head of the Table" affects the faction as a whole, and especially Solo Sikoa, would be an interesting sub-plot on the Road To WrestleMania XL. As for the event itself, it is likely The Great One also steps into the ring for a match.

