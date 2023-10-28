Solo Sikoa lays out John Cena ahead of their first-ever match at WWE Crown Jewel

John Cena was attacked by Solo Sikoa on the latest episode of SmackDown during his in-ring segment with Paul Heyman.

The multi-time WWE Champion will compete in his first televised singles match since WrestleMania 39 at Crown Jewel next month against The Enforcer of The Bloodline. This will also be his first time competing in Saudi Arabia since 2018.

On SmackDown this week, John Cena came out to the ring and cut an emotional promo in front of the fans. He spoke about how serious his match against Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel is, because he doesn't want to lose the WWE Universe's support and respect. The crowd chanted "You still got it," and he responded by questioning if he still does.

He was then confronted by Paul Heyman, who told him that if Solo hits him with the Samoan Spike at Crown Jewel, he'll lose the greatest thing he owns, his voice, which is his money maker. While The Wiseman was still speaking, Sikoa came out and attacked John Cena from behind. He then laid him out with the Spinning Solo.

The Street Champion wasn't done there, as he picked up the former WWE Champion and dropped him with the Samoan Spike. It'll be interesting to see who wins at Crown Jewel.

Who do you think will emerge victorious at Crown Jewel? Sound off in the comments section below!

